Top five cheapest energy deals for June 2017

All of the top five cheapest deals this month could save you more than £300 per year on your energy bill, if you’re on Npower’s standard tariff. If you’re on a standard tariff with any of the other Big Six energy companies, you could save more than £160 per year.

Switching energy provider may be far from your thoughts during the summer, when your heating’s turned off. But you could still cut down your electricity costs.

Compared with June last year, the cheapest deal in June 2017 is around £100 more on average. However, as five of the six biggest energy companies have raised their prices in the meantime, the amount you can save by switching supplier is similar.

Two of the five cheapest tariffs this month have no exit fees, so you can switch again if you see a cheaper deal at a later date. Keep reading to discover which energy deals are the cheapest, and to find out how UK energy prices compare with Europe’s.

Could you save £313 on your energy bill?

The cheapest dual-fuel energy deal available UK-wide is £873 per year for a medium user on average. If you’re on the priciest standard deal with one of the biggest six energy firms (Npower), switching could save you up to £313 in a year.

If you’re with the UK’s biggest energy firm, British Gas, it currently has the cheapest standard tariff of the Big Six. However, you could still save up to £171 on average over a year by switching to the cheapest deal.

British Gas doesn’t offer a cheaper deal than its standard tariff at present, but it’s the exception – most energy firms’ standard tariffs are among their priciest deals.

Some of the cheapest deals are only available to customers in certain regions; scroll down for details of these.

Cheapest gas and electricity deals for June 2017

Here are the five cheapest energy deals, available throughout England, Scotland and Wales. If you live in Northern Ireland, check our dedicated Northern Ireland electricity and gas suppliers guide for our verdict on all the energy firms you can choose from.

We’ve calculated how much you’d save in a year if you switched to these deals from a standard variable tariff with Npower or British Gas. We’ve picked these two firms as they’re currently offering the priciest and cheapest standard tariffs of the Big Six energy companies.

£873 Engie Fixed Sept 18 v4 – Paperless. Fixed tariff with £30 exit fee per fuel. £313 saving from Npower, £171 saving from British Gas .

Engie Fixed Sept 18 v4 – Paperless. Fixed tariff with £30 exit fee per fuel. £879 Avro Energy Simple and Fixed – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £308 saving from Npower, £166 saving from British Gas .

Avro Energy Simple and Fixed – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £879 Bristol Energy 1 Year Fix Issue 14 Paperless Billing – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £308 saving from Npower, £166 saving from British Gas .

Bristol Energy 1 Year Fix Issue 14 Paperless Billing – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £880 So Energy So Hippo – Paperless. Fixed tariff with £5 exit fee per fuel. £306 saving from Npower, £164 saving from British Gas .

So Energy So Hippo – Paperless. Fixed tariff with £5 exit fee per fuel. £881 Affect Energy Fixed Until June 2018 – Paperless. Fixed tariff with £25 exit fee per fuel. £306 saving from Npower, £164 saving from British Gas .

Cheap energy in England

If you live in these regions, you could save a little more money on your gas and electricity costs with deals available only in some areas:

England: One Select’s Secure 1 Year Fixed May 2017 v2 (£850 per year on average), is £24 cheaper than the cheapest UK-wide deal and has no exit fee.

One Select’s Secure 1 Year Fixed May 2017 v2 (£850 per year on average), is £24 cheaper than the cheapest UK-wide deal and has no exit fee. North-east England and Yorkshire: Future Energy’s Future Variable Tracker (£861 per year on average), is £13 cheaper than the cheapest UK-wide deal and has no exit fee.

Is UK energy expensive?

Energy regulator Ofgem recently published a comparison between electricity and gas prices in the UK and 14 other countries in Europe. It found that the UK was the second-cheapest for gas and sixth-cheapest for electricity, on average, for a medium user from July to December last year.

Bulgaria had the cheapest gas and electricity, while gas was priciest in Sweden, and electricity was priciest in Denmark.

(How our prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The prices given in the table above are correct as of 1 June 2017.)