As many as 10,000 tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2018 UK tour cancelled

Up to 10,000 tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2018 UK stadium tour which were sold on the secondary market have now been cancelled, according to the tour promoters.

Ed Sheeran’s 2018 tour promoters, in close conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team say that they’ve identified many multiple purchases which breach the terms and conditions for the sale, with those identified cancelled and returned to the market place to purchase at face value.

Analysis of sales transactions and cancelling tickets that are known to have been purchased for the purposes for resale will continue through until the tour takes place in May/June 2018.

Early signs are that most Secondary ticketing companies heeded the promoters’ warnings not to trade and resell tickets for the tour, as they would instantly be cancelled.

The promoters are reporting that this has resulted in 90% of tickets being delivered directly into fans’ hands at the face value.

Unauthorised Ed Sheeran tickets

Despite these efforts, the promoters have accused one company in particular, Viagogo, of ignoring their requests. They are now warning that there is an increasing number of customers who have paid over the odds for tickets that could yet be cancelled.

The promoters are urging any customers who are concerned that they may be affected to consult the FanFair Alliance website, where they will find a step-by-step guide on how to seek a refund.

Promoters continue to advise fans to only buy from authorised ticket vendors such as, Seetickets.com or Ticketmaster.co.uk. Any unauthorised sites that are selling tickets may not permit admission to Ed’s concerts.

On this tour, any tickets that are resold will not be valid unless they are bought and sold through Ed’s official resale partner, Twickets.co.uk.

Avoid unofficial Ed Sheeran ticket sales

Which? home products and services managing director Alex Neill, said: ‘By purchasing tickets to a concert from an unofficial website, you run the risk of being declined entry and may end up paying massively over the odds.

‘Consumers should avoid buying or selling tickets from any other site other than the official Twickets site, even if they do pop up on another major resale site.’

How to guarantee admission

Ed’s management team want to remind fans that to gain admission to the shows they must bring: