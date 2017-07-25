Car seat recall: Fisher Price baby car seat

Argos has issued a recall for the Fisher Price Group 0+ baby car seat.

The recall is as a result of testing that revealed the baby car seat’s cover doesn’t meet fire safety regulations.

In a statement released on the trading standards website, Argos said: ‘Following recent testing, we found that the seat cover on the Fisher Price Infant Carrier, Group 0+ (0-13kg/newborn-approx 12mths), catalogue number 399/9888 doesn’t meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations. As a precaution we have taken the decision to recall this product.’

How to check your Fisher Price baby car seat

Argos tells us it has emailed those who bought this car seat, but we’d still urge you to check your seat if you have this model but haven’t received an email.

You need to:

Check the model number on the white label, to see if it matches the one below. Then check the orange ECE R44.04 approval sticker to see whether the approval number matches the one below.

Fisher Price Group 0+ baby car seat

Catalogue number 399/9888

ECE R44.04 approval number 045126

Model number LB-320

What to do if you have one of these car seats

If all the information matches, Argos recommends taking the Fisher Price seat to your nearest Argos store for a full refund as soon as possible. Argos is also asking anyone with an affected car seat to contact it for more information:

Telephone – UK: 0345 600 5388 / ROI: 1800 535 091

According to FIRA (the Furniture Industry Research Association), the Furniture and Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations, which are part of UK law, are designed to ensure that upholstery components and composites used for furniture supplied in the UK meet specified ignition resistance levels.

Fisher Price car seat safety

The statement about the Fisher Price baby car seat also said: ‘We wish to thank you for your cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience’ and confirmed ‘No other Fisher Price or Argos product is affected by this safety notice.’

Back in 2015, Argos recalled three Fisher Price car seats after the restraints on the car seats didn’t fully meet test requirements and could compromise a child’s safety in the event of an accident.

Which? has been testing car seats for 50 years. All car seats we review have been through tough frontal and side-impact crash testing. Read full test results in our child car seat reviews before you buy.