Five new Which? Best Buy dishwashers

We’ve put 10 of the latest dishwashers through our tough testing, including full-sized, slimline and compact models from AEG, Bosch, Fisher & Paykel, Hotpoint and Zanussi.

Five of the dishwashers we tested did such a good job of cleaning and drying our dirty dishes that we’ve awarded them Best Buys. One model scored an impressive 87%, making it one of the highest-scoring dishwashers we’ve seen.

But one of the dishwashers on test left our crockery so grimy that it got just one star for cleaning. It left glasses smeared with watermarks, and was also noisy. We simply couldn’t recommend it, so we had to name it a Don’t Buy.

Below, we take a look at some of the latest models we’ve just tested. Read on to find out more about the dishwashers on test, and click the links to head through to our full reviews.

AEG FSK93800P

This full-sized dishwasher has space for 13 place settings, so you can wash 130 items in one go. The lower rack can be adjusted using a ComfortLift mechanism, which lets you pull it out and raise it to the level of the upper rack for loading and unloading. The AEG FSS62800P, which we also tested, has the same feature.

We assess every dishwasher to see how easy it is to use, so can the ComfortLift lower rack help when unloading stacks of dishes? Read our full AEG FSK93800P review to find out.

Bosch SMV68TD06G/01

The SMV68TD06G/01 is a full-sized integrated dishwasher with capacity for 14 place settings, which should be plenty for all but the biggest families or dinner parties. It’s has a wi-fi connection, so you can control it via the companion app on your smartphone. Its energy rating is A+++, but we check energy and water use on both the main and eco programs in our testing, so we can tell you how much each dishwasher will affect your annual utility bills.

Find out how economical this smart and stylish dishwasher is, and how it does at cleaning and drying, by reading our Bosch SMV68TD06G/01 review.

Bush DWINT125W

This full-sized Bush dishwasher is exclusive to Currys and costs less than £200. It can wash 120 items or 12 place settings in one load, so it may be on the small side for some families. We know that price doesn’t correlate to performance when it comes to cleaning dishes and glassware – we’ve found plenty of good low-priced models and some pricey duds, too. So how does this bargain Bush measure up? Read our review of the Bush DWINT125W to find out.

Fisher & Paykel DD60SCTHX9

This Fisher & Paykel dishwasher is a semi-integrated one-drawer dishwasher that has room for 60 items. It’s designed for built-in kitchens, but with a front panel that’s designed to be visible rather than hidden behind a regular kitchen cabinet door. We put this dinky dishwasher through the same testing as full-sized and slimline models, so we can tell you whether the cleaning and drying is up to scratch. So is this the perfect option if you’re tight on space?

Head to our Fisher & Paykel DD60SCTHX9 review to see whether this small machine is mighty.

Latest dishwasher reviews

If your favourite dishwasher model isn’t mentioned above, why not take a look at what we thought about these other models we’ve just reviewed:

Prices correct as of 20 July 2017.