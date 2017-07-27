We’ve put the OnePlus 5 mobile phone through our test lab to find out whether it can really compete with the big boys in the current market.

The OnePlus 5 is the latest of the Chinese company’s popular line of smartphones. While OnePlus may not be as well-known as Apple and Samsung, it’s making its mark with high-end smartphones that can compete on paper, yet undercut on price.

This new smartphone has a few features that firmly place it in the higher end of the market, such as a dual rear camera, fast-charging technology and up to 128GB of storage. But does this actually add up to a great quality smartphone, or is it just marketing mumbo jumbo?

Head to our OnePlus 5 review for the full results, or keep reading for an overview of some of its mouth-watering specs.

OnePlus 5 – Design

There’s little doubt about it: mobile phones are getting bigger and bigger. The OnePlus 5 is no exception.

It has a palm-stretching 5.5-inch display – about the same size as the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL.

One of the most talked-about features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is its very narrow bezels at the top and bottom of the display. If you’re not a fan of this design, you’ll be glad to hear that the OnePlus 5 doesn’t follow the trend.

It has a non-tactile home button. That is, you touch it rather than press it – and you miss out on a satisfying click. This might be initially disconcerting if you’re used to a clickable home button, but we think it’s something you’ll get used to. This button also works as the OnePlus 5’s fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 5 – Camera

Dual rear cameras are becoming more and more popular with smartphones. The OnePlus 5 joins the party, boasting a 16Mp sensor and 20Mp telephoto lens, along with a 16Mp selfie camera on the back. The theory is that you’ll be able to zoom more quickly and easily, and without seeing a drop in quality.

Head to our OnePlus 5 review to find out whether our expert thought this phone takes convincing shots in normal- and low-light conditions.

OnePlus 5 – Battery

The OnePlus 5 has a 3,300mAh battery, compared to the OnePlus 3T’s 3,400mAh offering. However, battery life isn’t determined purely by battery size – it depends on other factors too, such as processor efficiency.

The new phone also comes with fast-charging technology, promising 60% charge in just thirty minutes. We put the OnePlus 5 through its paces in our battery life tests, to find out whether it delivers on it claims.

