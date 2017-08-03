Car seat recall: Recaro Zero.1 child car seat

Recaro has issued a voluntary recall of its Zero.1 child i-Size car seat and is advising owners to only use the seat in the rear-facing position until a replacement is received.

The recall is as a result of quality control inspections, by Recaro, which revealed that the harness may not work as intended on a certain batch of products. This was traced to an error in the production of the belt adjuster.

Recaro said: ‘Recaro Child Safety is proactively implementing a replacement program for its Recaro Zero.1 child seat. Only seats from a specific, clearly defined production lot are affected. The replacement program is free of charge for customers.

‘In the course of regular quality control inspections, Recaro Child Safety has found a deviation in a specific, clearly defined production lot of the Recaro Zero.1 child seat that does not conform to the high quality standards of Recaro Child Safety.

‘In the affected seats, the belts that hold the child in the seat could become loose under certain conditions. This could possibly lead to a safety impairment if the seat is used in the car facing towards the direction of travel. This loosening of the belts is attributed to an error in the production of the belt adjuster. This error only affects the Recaro Zero.1 model and only a specific, clearly defined production lot.’

It also confirmed that no other Recaro Child Safety products are affected by this problem.

How to check your Recaro Zero.1 child car seat

The Recaro Zero.1 is available as an i-Size car seat or as a Group 0+/1 car seat, both approved for use from birth up to four years old/105cm. If you have this car seat, you need to check the serial number via Recaro’s webtool available at safety.recaro-cs.com.

You can find the serial number on the label on the underside of the child car seat.

The affected products have the serial numbers:

KS01022139 to KS01024461

KS0128355

KS01035954 to KS01039574

KS01048736 – KS01049087.

It’s important, if you have a Zero.1 car seat, to check the serial number using the webtool, as this will have the most up to date information on the issue.

What to do if you have one of the affected car seats

The seat should only be used in the rear-facing position (facing away from the direction of travel) until the replacement model arrives.

Customers who own this product with the corresponding serial number will be sent a new Recaro Zero.1 seat free of charge, after Recaro decided to proactively initiate a replacement program.

There’s a dedicated hotline to answer questions on freephone 0800 083 0128, which is manned daily from 5am to 9pm. More information can also be found on the Recaro Child Safety website at www.recaro-cs.com.