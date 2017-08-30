CeX hacked: up to two million accounts at risk

Second-hand gaming and tech retailer CeX has been the victim of an online security breach. Records of up to two million customers could have been stolen.

CeX has confirmed that the data includes first names, surnames, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers. The data could also include encrypted credit and debit card numbers, but since CeX hasn’t stored card details since 2009, any cards on record are likely to have expired.

Some passwords may also be compromised in the leak. So CeX has urged anyone affected to change their password on the company’s website, webuy.co.uk.

CeX is working with the police to try and resolve the situation. It also said in a statement on its website that it has ’employed a cybersecurity specialist to review our processes.

‘Together we have implemented additional advanced measures of security to prevent this from happening again.’

Are you affected by the CeX hack?

CeX is contacting customers whose data may have been lost in the hack. If you receive an email from the company then you should immediately change your online password and any other account with the same password as a precaution.

Even if you haven’t received any correspondence from CeX it would be wise to change your webuy.com password anyway.

Only online customers are affected, not those who signed up for a membership card in store.

CeX customers: how to protect yourself

After a hack of this nature, it’s worth keeping an eye on your bank account. No up-to-date card details were stolen, but if the hackers have used your details to gain access to anything else then your bank account may still be compromised.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary, contact your bank’s fraud team straight away.

Keep an eye for scam emails too, which could increase if your CeX account was compromised. Don’t give out any personal details over email and the same goes if you are contacted by phone.

Bear in mind that scammers may have access to more personal data than you might expect, so if anything seems suspicious then hang up.

For more information on scams, including how to spot one, stay safe and what to do if you’ve been affected, visit our in-depth consumer guide.