Has Samsung revealed the TVs on sale this Black Friday?

Mysteriously appearing on Samsung’s support pages, we’ve found some new TVs that we think could be discounted during this year’s Black Friday shopping spree.

The unannounced TVs bare similar names to models already available to buy, and will likely be near-identical. But a similar instance of incognito addition to the line-up last year produced two of the most searched for TVs on our website during Black Friday as prices were slashed.

Here are the models we’ve found:

Samsung M5520, likely similar to the M5500

Samsung M6320, likely similar to the M6300

Samsung MU6120, likely similar to the MU6100

Samsung MU6220, likely similar to the MU6200

Black Friday lands on the Friday 24 November this year. The American-inspired shopping fest encourages punters to part with their cash as huge savings are advertised by high street and online retailers.

Last year, the association for online retailers, IMRG, reported that £1.27 billion was spent on Black Friday. But our investigations have found that discounts aren’t always as good as they seem, so it’s worth doing your research before you buy. Find expert tips on how to check if a Black Friday deal is real in our guide.

Why these could be the ones to watch out for this Black Friday

In August 2016, Samsung added a couple of models to its line-up with little fanfare. Other than a slightly different design, the models in question – the Samsung UE40KU6020 and UE50KU6020 – are the same as the Samsung KU6000 TVs.

Despite their quiet birth, on Black Friday these TVs were among the most popular products on which.co.uk after retailers dropped the prices.

Now, these 2017 TVs have cropped up in a similar manner, stealthily arriving on the Samsung support website. The new models come bearing the same naming convention as last year, and at around the same time.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that these will be the discounted sets come Black Friday – neither Samsung nor the retailers have suggested that. But both the timing and names seem too much of a coincidence to ignore.

Gearing up for some savings on this year’s Black Friday weekend? Be sure to do your research in advance. Our guides to the Top 5 TVs for 2017, and How to buy the best TV offer straightforward but essential buying advice.