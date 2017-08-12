Is the OnePlus 5 a Best Buy mobile phone?

We’ve just tested some of the latest Android smartphones, including high-end options from OnePlus and HTC, and a cheap Motorola alternative.

One of the handsets in our test line-up is the OnePlus 5, which has garnered plenty of media attention. Over the years, OnePlus has been making quite the name for itself with high-spec smartphones at a lower price than its competition.

The OnePlus 5 is no exception. It’s not a cheap smartphone to buy outright at £449, but it’s cheaper than many of its top-of-the-range rivals, such as the £689 Samsung Galaxy S8.

It has a generous 64GB of on-board storage, and two Sim-card slots. This means you can use two numbers on the OnePlus 5 at the same time, which is handy if you want to use an additional Sim for work, or perhaps a foreign Sim card for a regular holiday destination.

The new OnePlus also jumps on the dual rear camera trend – there’s both a 16Mp wide-angle and a 20Mp telephoto lens on the back. This should let you do a few nifty photography tricks, such as focusing on a subject and blurring out the background.

But is it truly worth considering? We sent it to our test lab to assess its battery life, screen clarity, camera quality and more. Head straight to our OnePlus 5 review for our expert verdict.

Below, we run through the other phones that went head-to-head with the OnePlus 5, including the ‘squeezable’ HTC U11, cheap Motorola Moto G5 and sleek BlackBerry Keyone.

Latest mobile phones on test

HTC U11

The HTC U11 is an Android smartphone with a difference. It has sensors on either side of the bottom half of the phone that you can squeeze, to open certain apps. For instance, a quick squeeze will open the camera app – and if you follow this up with another quick squeeze, it will take a photo or video depending on which you used last.

You can also assign another action to a longer squeeze, such as launching Google Assistant or opening your favourite app.

This, alongside being water resistant and having a fingerprint scanner, make it a feature-laden smartphone. But at £600, is it worth the cash? Find out in our full HTC U11 review.

Motorola Moto C

Motorola is one of the most well-known mobile phone brands, releasing handsets for all budgets. The Moto C is really cheap, costing around £90 to buy outright.

We love that it has a removable battery, a feature lacking in more expensive phones. This should make it easier to fix any battery-related issues. It also has a built-in FM radio, a 5Mp rear camera and a 2Mp front-facing camera for selfie fans.

Is it the best cheap mobile phone for 2017? Check out our Motorola Moto C review for the answer.

BlackBerry KeyOne

The BlackBerry KeyOne sees the return of the physical keyboard that’s often associated with BlackBerry phones. It has a 4.5-inch screen, and we think it looks rather stylish and that using it will make you look like you’re about to fly off to a very important business meeting.

It also comes with the DTEK by BlackBerry security app, which gives the phone an overall security rating and advises how to improve it. Plus, it monitors how apps access your data.

Has the time come to fully consider a BlackBerry smartphone again? Read our verdict in our BlackBerry KeyOne review.

There’s no escaping it: smartphones are an essential part of modern-day life. They help us keep in touch with friends and family, entertain us on train journeys and get from A to B.

The last thing you’ll want is a handset that frustrates you every time you use it. Luckily, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best smartphones you can buy right now – head to our top five best smartphones for 2017 to make the best buying choice.

As well as the highest-scorers, we’ve included some that give you excellent value for money. Plus, we shine a light on the phones that you really should avoid.