Netflix-recommended TVs rated in Which? expert tests

Netflix has revealed which TVs it recommends for the best viewing experience, but our test results show that some don’t belong.

Making up the list are some of the latest releases from LG, Samsung and Sony, all of which are big-name brands that we’re regularly putting to the test in our lab. Below, we run through some key features of the recommended models.

Which TVs does Netflix recommend?

Pretty much every smart TV works with Netflix, and by opting for one of the models suggested, you could end up paying over the odds if all you’re after is a budget TV that can run the app. Some of the most expensive models mentioned will set you back over £2,000.

So, what did the TVs need to do to make it onto the list? Each model supports TV Instant On, where apps load up right away even if you’ve just turned the TV on. They also have a remote with a dedicated Netflix button, along with easy access to the app from the main menu.

Do our lab tests agree?

After comparing our own test scores (above) with Netflix’s list of recommended TVs, we found that 11 (39%) of the models mentioned aren’t good enough for Best Buy status.

The average test score of the TVs making up the list is around 70%, but you can do even better with the help of our expert reviews. That means you’ll spot TVs that have access to the latest smart-TV features, and offer great picture quality and stunning sound to match.

At the far right of our table is a Netflix-recommended TV that scored just 56% earlier in the year. We labelled it a ‘big disappointment’ in our full review after dealing with poor sound and a fiddly set-up process.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of the TVs Netflix recommends.

Samsung – 2017 4K UHD and QLED TVs

From the brand’s popular 7-series is the Samsung UE49KS7000 (below). It has a 49-inch display, a Freeview HD tuner and a Freesat-licenced satellite HD tuner. It comes pre-installed with smart-TV features, so once it’s paired to a wi-fi network you can use popular TV apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Assuming you’ve plugged in a USB storage device, you can use this TV to pause and record live TV.

Does this TV deserve a spot in your living room? To see what our experts thought of this TV, head over to our Samsung UE49KS7000 review.

Part of Samsung’s 9 Series, the UE55KS9000 could be on your radar if you’re looking for a larger TV to fill your home. It has a 55-inch curved screen and also supports 4K and 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content. That means it can play the latest Netflix originals like House of Cards and Narcos in the highest-possible quality. To see if this TV is worth its £900 price tag, you’ll have to read our Samsung UE55KS9000 review.

Sony – 2017 Sony Android TVs

If you’ve got the money to spend, Netflix says the Sony KD55XE9005BU (below) is worth considering. It’s a 55-inch Sony 4K ultra-HD TV that runs on the Android smart-TV platform. That means plenty of smart-TV apps come pre-installed, and there’s also a Freeview HD tuner tucked inside. Those features come at a hefty price, though, with this model currently on offer for around £1,300.

For more on this TV, see our Sony KD55XE9005BU review.

Looking for something smaller? The Sony KD43XE8004BU is around £450 cheaper at £850. It has a 43-inch display and supports HDR content, so the screen serves up brighter whites and darker shadows for a more detailed picture. Popular streaming apps including BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub can be found within the YouView menu, and you can record live TV by plugging in a USB device. Four HDMI ports on the back of the TV mean you’ll have no trouble plugging in games consoles, streaming sticks and set-top boxes.

See how this TV performed in our test lab with our Sony KD43XE8004BU review.

LG – 2017 4K UHD TVs

At less than £600, the 49-inch LG 49UJ630V (below) manages to offer a 4K Ultra-HD screen for a reasonable price. It runs on LG’s own webOS smart-TV platform, which comes with Freeview Play built in. If you’ve got a wireless Bluetooth sound bar, you can give the audio a boost and connect that wirelessly.

To see if our experts recommend this TV for Netflix binging, see our LG 49UJ630V review.

At less than £600, the 49-inch LG 49UJ630V (below) manages to offer a 4K Ultra-HD screen for a reasonable price. It runs on LG's own webOS smart-TV platform, which comes with Freeview Play built in. If you've got a wireless Bluetooth sound bar, you can give the audio a boost and connect that wirelessly.

To see if our experts recommend this TV for Netflix binging, see our LG 49UJ630V review.