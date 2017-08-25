The latest batch of audio products to go through the Which? test lab contained some interesting headphones. The Aftershokz Trekz Titanium is the first pair we’ve tested that uses bone-conduction technology.

Instead of piping sound into your ears like the vast majority of headphones, these sit tight against your jawbone. Your bone then carries the vibrations to your ears, allowing you to hear without blocking your ears at all.

Just want to find out about the best headphones for you? Head straight to our Best Buy headphones page.

Shake rattle and roll

The wireless headphones are designed with sports in mind. They’re relatively lightweight and also sweat-proof, so you won’t have to worry about getting them a bit wet. Transmitting sound through your bones requires quite a tight fit, but this is normal for a pair of sports headphones anyway – you don’t want them coming loose during a run.

The real benefit of the bone-conducting technology is that it allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music. This is important when you’re out running or cycling on busy roads.

It’s fairly common to see headphones that try to address the same problem, but they tend to use microphones to pipe external noise into your ears when you want it. The Aftershokz Trekz Titanium headphones are potentially a more reliable way of solving the problem, as they leave your ears completely open to the outside world.

Are they any good?

We sent the Trekz Titanium headphones over to our test lab, along with our latest batch of audio products. We found that the fit was indeed tight – it was difficult to get a fit that was both tight and comfortable enough. It’s also bad news if you wear glasses, you won’t be able to wear these headphones at the same time.

The comfort may have left a lot to be desired, but how did they sound to our expert panel of listeners? Find out whether this pair are an audio revolution or a mistake best left alone in our Aftershokz Trekz Titanium review.

Other highlights from our latest audio tests

Our latest batch of headphones also included the Skullcandy Jib Wireless, the cheapest wireless headphones we’ve ever seen. Available in some high street shops for just £20, these would be an absolute bargain if they sound even half decent. Find out whether the price is too good to be true in our full review.

We’ve also been busy testing turntables, and this month we uncovered the cheapest Best Buy turntable ever. Sound quality is up there with models that cost twice its price, so if you’re looking to get into vinyl then it would be a great buy. Find out which model we’re talking about by reading our record player and turntable reviews.