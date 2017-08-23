Babies ‘R’ Us has issued a voluntary recall of its Jungle Friends cot mobile due to fears over small parts detaching, which could pose a choking hazard.

The retailer has safety concerns after discovering the colourful raindrops can become unfastened from the mobile and potentially fall into a crib or cot, presenting a choking risk for babies and small children.

Read on to find out more information about this product recall and what you should do if you own a Babies ‘R’ Us Jungle Friends cot mobile.

For more need-to-know newborn sleep advice

How to check if your Babies ‘R’ Us cot mobile is affected

The product in question is the Babies ‘R’ Us Jungle Friends cot mobile for babies aged 0-12 months (item no. 171271, mfr. 7731). It attaches to the side of your baby’s cot and it will play a soothing lullaby when you pull on the animals hanging from it.

If you own this item, stop using it immediately and return the cot mobile to your nearest Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us store for a refund.

Don’t worry if you’ve got no idea where the receipt is or if it was a gift, as proof of purchase is not usually required for a safety recall.

For more information on your legal rights

Cot mobiles and choking risks

Cot mobiles aren’t usually top of the list to buy when you’ve got a little one on the way. But in our recent survey of more than 1,000 new parents, 51% admitted to owning one and 75% thought them a useful baby product to own.

They are handy for entertaining your little one and most play soothing music to help baby drift off to sleep. But before you hang a cot mobile up in your baby’s room, make sure there are no small parts which could pose a choking risk.

Which? tests for safety

If you’re a parent, you want peace of mind when it comes to choosing the best baby products to invest in, which means that safety is a huge and important part of our Which? baby product tests.

Each baby sling and carrier we review, for example, has been pulled and jolted, and examined for choking hazards and any trailing cords that could pose a risk to a baby.

Our pushchair tests involve experts searching out any choking hazards and traps for little arms, legs or fingers. We also have a pushchairs bumper ‘bite test’ to make sure little mouths can’t tear off the fabric and risk swallowing it.

Read our guide on pushchair safety for advice on how to avoid accidents and injuries when transporting your baby in a pushchair.