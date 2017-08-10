A small number of iCandy Peach pushchair buckles have broken during use. iCandy is offering immediate replacements to all affected customers who own the Peach 2016 model and the Peach Designer Collection Midnight Edition.

iCandy has said the likelihood of the buckle failing is low, but if it does break it can cause the crotch strap to come away from the buckle. However, the waist and shoulder harness of the iCandy Peach aren’t affected by this problem, so your child shouldn’t be able to move down the seat unit if this happens to your pushchair.

However there was one recently reported incident in the press where a child did move down and became tangled in the harness when the buckle broke. iCandy said that the safety and protection of all their customers and their families is central so they will act swiftly whenever they identify any potential risks for injury, even where the possibility of an occurrence is limited.

Read on to find out more information about the problem, whether your iCandy Peach pushchair is affected and how you can get a replacement buckle.

How to check if your iCandy Peach pushchair is affected

Only a very limited number of Peach pushchairs are affected, according to iCandy. But if you own the Peach Designer Collection Midnight Edition or the 2016 Peach (batch E10799 to batch E10910), you should get in touch with the brand as soon as possible.

The batch and serial number can be found on the lower half of the frame where the basket is located. If you’re unsure how to find the batch and serial number on your iCandy Peach, the pushchair brand has created a short video, below, to help parents.

What should you do if you need a new iCandy Peach buckle?

You can easily check whether your pushchair qualifies for an updated buckle, as well as request a new one, by telephoning iCandy customer services on 01767 604400 or by visiting icandyworld.com/uk/en/support/form.

How Which? tests pushchairs

The iCandy Peach passed our exhaustive Which? pushchair tests. In these tests our lab experts examine the strength, safety and durability of each pushchair, as well as assessing how easy it is to use and how comfortable it is for both parent and baby.

We also have parent testers who get hands-on with each pushchair, rating how easy it is to push, steer, fold, carry and adjust. Our parents navigate each pushchair around a specially designed obstacle course, and travel systems are penalised if they have wobbly frames or handlebars, uncomfortable handles or inconvenient shopping baskets.

The results from the safety and durability tests are combined with the data from our parent trials to give each pushchair a total test score. Any pushchair that gets 78% or more is a Best Buy, but 45% or less raises doubts about the safety of a pushchair and it automatically becomes a Don’t Buy.

There is a large gulf between the best and worst models, with the lowest garnering just 37%, and our highest-scoring pushchair getting a whopping 86%. Make sure you don’t waste money on a pushchair that’s a pain to use by heading straight to our Best Buy pushchairs.