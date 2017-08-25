A software update released last week to some 2017 Samsung smart TVs has left them unusable ever since. Read on to find out more about how to fix the issue if you have been affected.

There has been a lot of speculation around the extent of this issue and how far it stretches. We’ve spoken to Samsung and it’s told us that fewer than 200 TVs are affected and that it’s limited to the UK.

The software update – delivered on 17 August to Samsung MU-series TVs – was stopped after an issue was identified. But those who had already downloaded the update have been left with TVs that won’t turn on.

At the time of publication, those affected by the update were yet to have the issue resolved, despite the TVs having been unusable for more than a week. Samsung encouraged affected customers to contact it directly on 0330 726 7864.

Smart TV software update woes

This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen problems with smart TV software, nor is it the first time for Samsung.

In our recent annual TV reliability survey of 3,726 TV owners, a fifth of all who reported TV faults cited software or firmware issues. For Samsung TV owners, almost a quarter of all faults related to issues with software or firmware.

In 2014, we alerted Samsung that the sound from Freeview TV programmes was out of sync on some of its smart TVs. Samsung later released a software update that resolved the issue.

But Samsung isn’t the only brand to cause problems with its own TVs. Last year, after our lab updated the LG OLED55C6V TV to the latest firmware, it appeared that the update had disabled some of the TVs speakers. After we challenged LG, it investigated and issued a new software fix.

What to do if you’ve been affected by Samsung’s software issue

If you own a Samsung smart TV affected by the software update, you should contact Samsung directly on 0330 726 7864. Samsung told us it is working with each customer to resolve the issue.

It seems that because the TVs won’t turn on, a fix cannot simply be pushed out to the affected TVs remotely. So an engineer may need to visit your home.

As the problematic update has been stopped, any further updates should, in theory, be safe to download. But we’ll continue to monitor the situation closely. Should you experience any further issues, please email techresearch@which.co.uk.