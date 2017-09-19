Are you spending too much on your TV package?

More than 6% of people are spending between £71 and £80 a month on their TV subscription packages, but only managing to watch up to five episodes of a series per week. This adds up to a whopping £4 per episode. Keep reading to find out how you can cut the cost of your TV package.

The average customer pays £42 a month for their subscription and manages to get through 16 episodes of TV a week, working out at just 65p per episode, according to the latest research by tech retailer Ebuyer.

But those that barely have time to sit down to watch TV may be getting ripped off, paying around six times as much per episode. If that sounds like you, then it may be time to review the amount your spending on your TV subscription package – read on below for our advice.

The survey also found that Edinburgh is the home of binge watcher, with one in nine residents settling down for at least 35 hours of TV each week – equivalent to many full time jobs.

Best Buy PVRs & set-top boxes – find out which deliver excellent picture and sound quality to your TV.

Best TV and broadband providers

According to Ebuyer, Sky is the most popular subscription service, with half of respondents signed up. But our customer surveys have shown that popularity doesn’t always equate to excellence.

We’ve seen big differences between BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, Talk Talk and Virgin Media when it comes to the choice of programmes on offer, value for money, and the customer service available.

In fact, our latest survey of 3,118 broadband, pay TV and home phone customers, revealed three providers that received a customer score of just 48%.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom also publishes information on the number of complaints it gets about the biggest providers for TV and broadband services. BT was the most complained-about pay-TV provider during January to March 2017.

Make sure you check out our TV and broadband provider reviews to see how each company was rated by its customers in our regular customer satisfaction survey.

How to get the best TV package

If you’re planning on subscribing to a pay TV package, or you aren’t getting value for money from your current service, then follow our expert tips to make sure you aren’t overspending and get the right package for you.

How much do you want to spend?

A standalone pay TV service – where you get access to additional TV channels and programmes – will be expensive if you go with big-name brands, such as Sky or Virgin.

You could instead look to add a TV service to your broadband package, which could costs less than £15 extra a month. However, this will only give you a fairly limited range of channels, as well as a set-top-box. Spending more will give you access to more and better equipment.

What channels and shows do you like to watch?

If you want to watch premium sport matches or films, then look for a package that includes film channels or dedicated live sports channels.

If you want access to pretty much everything, then you’ll likely be limited to the larger providers, such as Sky or Virgin. Again, these will be expensive, so think carefully about your interests and how much time you really will have to watch TV.

Are you interested in getting your TV, broadband and phone service in one bundle?

Combining services can be more convenient and save you money, though it’ll often leave you tied to a long contract.

Do you definitely need a TV package?

Many people choose to watch TV through a free service, such as Freeview or Freesat. There’s also the option to pay for a streaming service subscription, such as Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Netflix.

In addition, according to the research by Ebuyer, six of the top ten shows of 2017 are available on Netflix UK, including Pretty Little Liars, Prison Break and The Big Bang Theory.

For more tips on getting the best subscription for you, then see our how do I get the best TV package guide.