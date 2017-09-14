Huawei edges past Apple for global smartphone sales

A new study has revealed that Huawei sold more smartphones than Apple this summer, although neither brand was able to beat Samsung’s figures.

These latest numbers have Huawei listed as the second-best-selling smartphone brand in the world. Until May this year, Apple was ahead of Huawei for global sales, but the Chinese company, which specialises in budget-priced Android handsets, has since taken over.

Huawei smartphone sales

According to stats released by research group Counterpoint, Huawei beat Apple on global smartphone sales in June and July this year. That speaks volumes for the smartphone brand’s popularity, especially when you consider the fact that new Android customers have far more handsets to choose from than Apple customers.

A spokesperson for Counterpoint has said that strong sales for Huawei could see the Chinese company take the title for the third month in row. Counterpoint’s research director, Peter Richardson, said: ‘While this streak could be temporary considering the annual iPhone refresh, it nevertheless underscores the rate at which Huawei has been growing.’

A closer look at the table above shows that Apple sales dropped from around 19% to 9% between December 2016 and June 2017. Meanwhile, Samsung was responsible for just over 20% of global smartphone sales in July. Back in August, figures peaked at a hefty 25%.

Counterpoint’s second graphic breaks down July’s global smartphone sales by market share. This time, Apple takes the top spot. Here are the results for the top five smartphones:

Apple iPhone 7 – 4%

Apple iPhone 7 Plus – 2.9%

Oppo R11 – 2.1%

Oppo A57 – 2.0%

Samsung Galaxy S8 – 1.8%

Huawei smartphones in our test lab

Every Huawei release that passes through our test lab gets put through its paces by our team of experts. We test everything from battery life to camera features. Here are some of the latest Huawei devices we’ve had our hands on:

Huawei Honor 9

The sleek-looking Honor 9 (below left) features a 5.15-inch touchscreen and arrives with 64GB of storage. There’s a built-in fingerprint sensor for added security, and budding photographers can try out the dual-lens camera system, consisting of a 20Mp monochrome lens and a 12Mp colour lens. To see if this latest Huawei release is a proven Best Buy, head over to our Huawei Honor 9 review.

Huawei P10 Lite

Ever so slightly larger than the Honor 9, the Huawei P10 Lite (below middle) has a 5.2-inch display. It flaunts a slimline design and a sturdy metal frame, and also comes with a fingerprint sensor. As it has NFC (near-field communication), you can use it to make contactless payments via Android Pay. To see if we recommend this model, head over to our Huawei P10 Lite review.

Huawei P10 Plus

If you’re after a larger phone for multitasking, the P10 Plus (below right) could be an option. It’s got a large 5.5-inch display and loads of space: 128GB in total. It runs on Android Nougat, is powered by a speedy processor and has a dual-lens camera system. To see how this smartphone scored in our lab, see our Huawei P10 Plus review.

