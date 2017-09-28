There’s little doubting the popularity of iPhones over the last 10 years, but are they still worth getting excited about?

Apple recently released the iPhone 8, a supposed upgrade from last year’s iPhone 7. To put the new phone to the test, we’ve got our hands on it to bring you our initial impressions, so that you can know whether it’s worth snapping up.

The iPhone 8 (64GB) doesn’t come cheap, costing £699 to buy outright, while you can pick up last year’s iPhone 7 (32GB) for around £549. And the even older iPhone 6s (32GB) can now be found for a more palatable £449.

The iPhone X is the new Apple model that everyone’s talking about, largely due to the eye-watering £999 pricing, it having an edge-to-edge screen and also the facial recognition features. However, it won’t start appearing in shops until 3 November 2017, which is when we’ll be sending it to our lab to find out if it’s worth the money.

Current iPhone owners will likely want to know whether they should invest in the new models – or whether they’ll be just as happy with an older and cheaper one.

Head to our full Apple iPhone 8 first look review to discover our expert, unbiased opinion on whether it’s all it’s cracked up to be. Below, we run through some of its key selling points, along with how it really compares to its predecessor.

Improved camera

The iPhone 8 has a 12Mp rear camera, like the iPhone 7. However, Apple says the 8’s camera lets in 80% more light than its predecessor, to give you better low-light shots. Plus it’s said to have more dynamic colour range, to really bring colours to life.

Here’s a photo taken on the iPhone 8 during a walk in Regent’s Park in London, on a gloomy September afternoon.

Smartphone makers nearly always make grand claims about camera quality, with the newer model always apparently being significantly better than older ones. But is there much truth in this, or is smartphone camera quality plateauing?

We can’t say for sure whether the iPhone 8 takes better photos than the iPhone 7 – or any of its other rivals – until we get results back from the lab. We will have full results online by Monday 2 October 2017, but you can read our initial thoughts about the iPhone 8’s camera quality in our first look review.

A faster processor

There’s an awful lot of jargon when smartphone manufacturers talk about processors, and Apple is no different.

The iPhone 8 is powered by the A11 Bionic processor, which Apple says is 25% faster than the A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7. Being 25% faster might sound like a lot, but we’re interested to see whether this amounts to much in the real world. It may get through tasks a little faster, but whether this is noticeable to the person using the phone is a completely different question.

Considering its price, we’d certainly hope the iPhone 8 will be rapid enough to cope with even the most demanding smartphone activities. But we’ve been surprised before.

A glass behind

The main design difference between the iPhone 8 and 7 is the material that makes up their rears. Last year’s iPhone 7 had an aluminium chassis, giving it a solid look and feel. However, the iPhone 8’s back is made from glass.

This means the iPhone 8 can support wireless charging, which involves placing it on a special mat that’s plugged into the mains, rather than sticking a cable into the phone.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a truly innovative feature. We’ve seen it on a few Android phones over the last few years – although it’s the first time we’ve seen it on an iPhone.

If you want to make use of wireless charging with the iPhone 8, remember that you’ll need to buy a separate charging mat. Apple is releasing a wireless charging mat – the AirPower – on which you can charge three Apple devices at the same time. However, you’ll need to wait until 2018 to buy one. Other manufacturers’ charging mats will work with the iPhone 8.

Still no headphone socket

Many people were understandably riled when Apple removed the headphone socket with last year’s iPhone 7. Apple wants to encourage people to listen to music through wireless headphones – especially its own AirPods – rather than the wired headphones we’ve all grown used to.

The iPhone 8 also lacks a headphone socket. If you want to listen to music through your wired headphones, you’ll have to plug them into an adaptor (provided in the iPhone 8’s packaging), which you then insert into the phone’s Lightning charging port. Alternatively, you can use the supplied Lightning-connection headphones.

