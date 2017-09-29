The popular, and head-scratchingly cheap, Sanitas SBF 70 Bluetooth diagnostic scales are available instore at Lidl now, for as long as stocks last.

They are part of a wider launch of health-related Sanitas products landing in Lidl stores around the country this week, which also include a Bluetooth activity tracker and blood pressure monitor.

These budget-friendly Sanitas scales have been snapped up quickly when Lidl has had them in store previously, but how do they compare with other bathroom scales in terms of functionality and features?

We weighed up the pros and cons of these scales as soon as they went on sale. Get our verdict in the full Sanitas SBF 70 Bluetooth diagnostic scales first look review.

What are the Sanitas Bluetooth scales?

At just £19.99 these smartphone-compatible diagnostic bathroom scales appear to be an absolute bargain. They are half the price of the Beurer BF 700 Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale, which is the cheapest model we have tested to date. The specs on the Sanitas scales include:

Bluetooth compatible: This feature allows you to connect between smartphone and the scales. You can then view, store and track your weight management data through an app.

This feature allows you to connect between smartphone and the scales. You can then view, store and track your weight management data through an app. Connects with the HealthCoach app: This is a proprietary Sanitas app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and allows you to view your progress in graphs and tables. Apple users will be pleased to know it can be integrated with the Apple Health app, but reviews have been mixed. It currently has an overall three-star rating on Google Play and just a two-star rating on iTunes.

This is a proprietary Sanitas app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and allows you to view your progress in graphs and tables. Apple users will be pleased to know it can be integrated with the Apple Health app, but reviews have been mixed. It currently has an overall three-star rating on Google Play and just a two-star rating on iTunes. Calculates body weight, fat, water, muscle density, bone density and calorie requirements: If you’re serious about tracking your vital statistics, these features are super useful. They can help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss, and help you determine how many calories you should be consuming to lose or maintain weight.

If you’re serious about tracking your vital statistics, these features are super useful. They can help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss, and help you determine how many calories you should be consuming to lose or maintain weight. Eight user memories that store up to 30 values each and automatic user recognition: This will allow the scales and smart functions to be used by the whole household. The scales are designed to automatically recognise each user as they step on, so you won’t need to manually select your profile before hopping on the scale.

They also come with a reassuring three-year warranty, in case you do encounter any issues with them. But if you’d rather check out a more established brand, be sure to read our comprehensive bathroom scales reviews first to avoid splashing out on a dud.

Who is Sanitas?

Sanitas is the brand name for German company Hans Dinlage GmbH. It has been manufacturing health, beauty and fitness products since 2000 and has a varied catalogue of products ranging from video baby monitors and digital thermometers to electronic callous removers and blood pressure monitors.

We haven’t tested any Sanitas products before, but alongside these bathroom scales we’ve also taken a first look at their activity sensor. This is available at Lidl for just £25 and can track steps, distance travelled, calories, sleep and activity duration. Read our opinion of it in the full Lidl Sanitas SAS 75 first look review.

Is the price too good to be true?

As we’ve said, they are half the price of the cheapest smart diagnostic scales we’ve tested, and you’d be forgiven for wondering how can they possibly be so much cheaper than their rivals. But the low price shouldn’t necessarily be a red flag. Time and again our in-depth testing has shown that price is not a reliable indicator of quality. We’ve found Best Buy bathroom scales for less than £55 and been left disappointed by models costing over £100.