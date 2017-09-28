Northern uni nightlife beats the south in student vote

The north of England has retained its crown for the best student nightlife for a second year in a row, according to the 2017 Which? University student survey.

Newcastle University and Northumbria University once again lead the pack of 21 universities highly rated for their selection of evening activities for students. Of that 21, 15 are found in England (11 of which are in the north), while four are in situated Scotland and two are in Wales.

Meanwhile, universities in the south continue to get the student vote for their political scene. The University of Oxford, the London School of Economics and the University of Sussex are joined by new additions Goldsmiths (which is part of the University of London), University of Cambridge and sole northern representative, University of Manchester.

New contenders emerge for best sports scene

The medal podium for top sports scene is busier than ever this year.

Loughborough, Bath, Durham and Cardiff Metropolitan universities have been joined by the University of Chichester, University of East London, University of Exeter, University of Stirling, University of Surrey and the University of Worcester.

As for the important field of students’ unions, those found at Sheffield, Leeds, Cardiff and Loughborough continue to offer a wide range of activities and events.

The University of Birmingham and Glasgow University walked away as solid all-rounders, scoring highly across four out of the five student-voted categories (sports, creative, political scenes, nightlife and students’ union).

Alex Hayman, from Which? University, said: ‘Universities have always been more than just a place to study, so seeing how current students rate their universities on important extracurricular aspects such as nightlife and student union activity can give invaluable additional insight when choosing where to study.

‘It’s important to do your research and look into all aspects of what different universities can offer you before making your decision.’

Top scoring universities

The results were based on the views of more than 8,000 undergraduate students in in over 100 universities across the UK to rate their universities in the fifth annual Which? University Student Survey.

The survey asks current undergraduates to rate their universities – read the full results for each category below:

Students were also quizzed about their university experience, including tips for settling into first year and meeting new friends.

WATCH: Students reveal how they met their best friend at university

Which? University is a free website to help students compare universities on both the extracurricular and academic experience, to help them make the right choice. You can read the full 2017 student survey results here.

Prospective students can search for a uni on Which? University to read what current students have to say about their course, facilities and more.