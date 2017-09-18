Ryanair cancellations and your compensation rights

Ryanair is cancelling up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks due to a shortage of staff. The budget airline claims it ‘messed up’ the scheduling of holidays for its pilots, and as a result needs to cancel flights.

Ryanair has advised 400,000 passengers to check their inbox to find out whether their flight has been affected, and will publish the full six-week schedule of flight cancellations on its website by tonight. This has resulted in chaos for holidaymakers, some of whom are stranded abroad, while others face having their holiday ruined.

The airline has said it is offering full refunds or alternative flights to those affected, although many passengers have complained that the alternative flights on offer are days later than they were originally due to fly.

Ryanair needs to publish full list of cancellations

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said:

‘It’s vital that passengers who have suffered the nightmare of Ryanair’s cancelled flights are now given clear information about what they are entitled to.

“Ryanair must quickly honour its legal duty to arrange ​​alternative flights or provide a full refund, ​as well as reimbursing reasonable out of pocket expenses.

The airline will know which passengers are entitled to compensation and should pay this out automatically, so they don’t have to go through the additional stress of trying to claim what they are rightly owed.’

Alternative flights, refunds and compensation

If you’re currently stranded abroad or about to travel, Ryanair should offer you an alternative flight. It can’t charge you any extra for this flight. The airline must also reimburse you for any reasonable costs caused by the cancellation; such as a meal at the airport or an overnight hotel stay. Make sure you keep any receipts, as you will need to file these with Ryanair to claim costs.

Importantly, if you are travelling in the next fourteen days you will also be due compensation for the cancellation. This is typically €250 per person, or a reduced amount if the alternative route offered by Ryanair arrives at your original destination within two to four hours of the original flight.

If you are unhappy with the timings of the alternative flights offered, or you aren’t offered an alternative flight, you can instead insist on a full refund as well as €250 compensation.

Use our free flight compensation tool to claim.

Can I claim other costs from Ryanair?

It’s unlikely Ryanair will automatically pay out for consequential losses, such as having to cancel your car hire or hotel. You may have cover for this with your travel insurance policy. If not, you could challenge Ryanair to pay for your losses under the Consumer Rights Act. Be sure to retain any receipts, and then make a claim directly to Ryanair detailing costs incurred.