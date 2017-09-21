Smeg opens its first flagship store in London

Luxury Italian appliance brand, Smeg, opened its first store in London this month, following in the footsteps of flagship stores from the likes of Dyson and Nespresso.

Smeg, which is known for distinctive, retro-style appliances that come in a huge array of colours, is showcasing more than 300 products in its sleek new store on Regent Street. From fridges and cookers to kettles and toasters, you’ll be able to take your pick.

So, is it worth scheduling in a visit when you’re next indulging in some retail therapy? We’ve reviewed dozens of Smeg products to find out if they’re worth their hefty price tags, or a case of style over substance.

Read on for a round-up of our Smeg product reviews. Or, if you’re mind is already set, head straight to our Smeg fridge reviews.

Smeg FAB28QNE1 – £999.00

This tall, retro fridge could be an attractive addition to your kitchen. It contains a respectable 167 litres of usable fridge space, and there’s also a handy icebox on the top shelf, so you can quickly access frozen peas or oven chips if you don’t have a freezer in your kitchen.

But its hefty price doesn’t guarantee that this fridge will keep your food fresher for longer. Our tough tests evaluate cooling speed, as the faster your groceries chill, the longer they’ll last and the more nutrients they’ll retain. The best can chill in a matter of hours while the worst can take days.

Read our Smeg FAB28QNE1 review to find out how fast this fridge chills.

Smeg TSF02PBUK – £109.95

This stylish, four-slice Smeg toaster benefits from extra-wide slots and even has a bagel setting.

With six browning levels you’d expect it to be able to get your toast just right, whether you like golden brown or slightly more well done. But how evenly does it actually toast? No one wants toast that’s burnt in some areas but uncooked in others.

Our toasting tests use two different ratings to assess how evenly browned the toast is. Each side of the toast is rated and the percentage of golden-brown calculated. Poor performers leave more than half of the slice either too light or dark.

Read our Smeg TSF02PBUK review to reveal its scores for evenness and browning coverage.

Smeg KLF01PBUK – £100.00

You may wish to compliment your Smeg toaster with a kettle in a matching shade. Available in a host of colours, this kettle will undoubtedly be a chic addition to your worktop.

But looks don’t count for much if it takes an age to boil and pushes up your energy bills. Read our Smeg KLF01PBUK review before you buy, to be sure you aren’t purchasing a noisy kettle that could leave you with limescale.

Smeg cooker TR4110P – £2,199.00

This Smeg dual-fuel range cooker comes with plenty of cooking gadgets and gizmos. It features two multi-function electric ovens and a seven-burner gas hob that has both griddle plate and wok ring.

But fancy features and a big price tag don’t guarantee Best Buy results. Read our Smeg TR4110P review to find out whether this range cooker will heat up quickly and spread heat evenly, or if it will leave you struggling to fit in your family roast dinner and dealing with expensive running costs.

Dyson, Nespresso and Smeg take on the high street

More and more appliance brands are opening flagship stores in a bid to increase sales and raise brand awareness. Apple, Dyson and Nespresso all have flagship stores around the corner from Smeg’s. But are they a good place to buy your next appliance?

Jessica Carson, Which? home content editor, said: ‘If you’re keen on a particular brand, a flagship store such as the new Smeg showroom can give you a chance to see a wider selection of its products in one place, talk to dedicated product experts, and even try the products out. This can be a helpful step in the process of narrowing down your choices.

‘However, it’s worth doing your research and comparing options from other brands before you buy. While we have found some some brilliant products from these brands, we’ve also seen some cases where there are cheaper, better alternatives available.’