Top 10 most popular products on which.co.uk in August

For the second month in a row, the Asus Zenbook UX310 laptop is the most popular product review on Which.co.uk. It’s had 25% more interest than the next most popular product in August, the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe dash cam.

Our mattress reviews have also proved a must-read with members, with no fewer than three new mattresses making their way into our top ten. With the new university year about to start, the popularity of these mattresses could well be down to savvy students (or at least their parents) looking for the best kip for their cash when furnishing new digs.

The products below may have been the most popular with our readers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best choice. Read our full test review on each to find out whether they’re worthy of your consideration.

Looking for a new laptop for someone going to university this year? ­Jump straight to our Best Buy laptops to find the best model for your budget and needs.

Asus Zenbook UX310 (7th gen) laptop

While it may not have the design flair of some stylish rival laptops, the Asus Zenbook is reigning supreme as the most popular product review on Which.co.uk. This latest, seventh-generation model is available with i3, i5 or i7 processors and a cooling system designed to stop you roasting your lap when resting it on your legs.

It’s also lightweight and has a quick boot-up time, so with a price tag of around £530 it’s a compelling proposition. But our tests have highlighted some small issues. Read our review of the Asus Zenbook UX310 (7th gen) laptop to find out more.

Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe dash cam

Once merely a source of outrageous crash footage from the far reaches of the globe, dash cams are now an increasingly common sight in the UK as drivers seek to protect themselves in the event of an accident or altercation on the road.

With a 6G lens, 140-degree viewing angle and built-in wi-fi connectivity, this dash cam from Nextbase has high specs, so should provide the crisp images needed to prove your case should the worst happen.

We’ve seen cameras not live up to their lofty claims though, so read our review of the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 312GW Deluxe dash cam to find out exactly what our experts thought of it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 mobile phone

The plus-sized Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is perhaps a surprise entry into the top-ten popularity rankings, largely due to its predecessor, the Note 7, becoming famous for spontaneously combusting. That doesn’t seem to have put you off though, as the Note 8 comes in as the third most popular product this month.

It’s the first Samsung smartphone with two rear cameras, and it comes with a stylus that lets you write on the screen – but are we impressed by what we’ve seen? Head to our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 first look review to find out.

Ikea Hövåg mattress

Ikea’s pocket-sprung Hövåg mattress is popular with members – and at around £180, it’s easy to see why. But is it a true bargain or would you be wasting your money?

Our testing covers everything, from what the mattress is like to lie on to how long it’s likely to last. We can even tell you how sweaty a night’s sleep you can expect, using our breathability tests. Find out how the Ikea Hövåg mattress fared in our full review.

Hisense RB385N4EW1 fridge freezer

A new entry in this month’s list, the Hisense RB385N4EW1 freestanding fridge freezer is reasonable value at £330. It’s a basic model but has a frost-free function, so you shouldn’t have to painstakingly defrost it yourself.

Read our full review of the Hisense RB385N4EW1 fridge freezer to find out how it did in our lab tests.

TomTom Via 53 sat nav

The opportunity for a summer road trip may have all but disappeared, but sat navs, particularly this five-inch model from TomTom, remain popular. It costs £180, and includes lifetime map updates – meaning it will keep the maps current on the system as long as it’s functioning. There’s Bluetooth telephone connectivity too.

We test sat navs on a number of aspects, from how easy it is to follow the devices’ guidance instructions, to ease of installation and removal. Find out what we thought of the TomTom Via 53 sat nav in our full review.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

If you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V8 Absolute appears to be a good bet. It has a wall-mountable charging cradle, an extendable tube and a claimed 40-minute usage time. But it is not cheap at £400. So is it worth it?

Our comprehensive Test Lab assesses vacuum cleaners for how well they pick up fine dust and large debris, how easy they are to manoeuvre and how well they maintain suction as they fill up. Read our review of the Dyson V8 Absolute to find out if it’s worth shelling out for.

OnePlus 5 mobile phone

OnePlus may still be a fledgling brand compared to its heavyweight rivals, but the feature-packed OnePlus 5 proved to be popular in August. However, as the range of features has risen compared to earlier OnePlus models, so has the cost. At around £450, this model is now priced on a par with rival smartphones from Samsung and HTC.

Read our full review of the OnePlus 5 phone and discover how it compares in crucial areas, such as battery life, display and call quality and processor speed.

The Emma mattress

Emma is the latest in a growing line of mattress brands offering a ‘bed-in-a-box’, where mattresses are delivered direct to your door rolled up and packed tightly, you guessed it, in a box. The companies also tend to offer a 100-night trial period alongside their products.

Weighing just 27kg, this mattress is designed not to need flipping over periodically. Emma’s maker claims it will produce ‘the comfiest sleep possible’. That’s a bold claim indeed, one we’ve comprehensively tested, assessing how comfortable the mattress is for people of different shapes, sizes and with different firmness preferences. Read our review to find out how we rate the Emma mattress.

The Leesa mattress

Another bed-in-a-box mattress that’s delivered direct to your door, the Leesa mattress is constructed from three layers of foam varying in density, including a thin layer of memory foam. Like the Emma mattress, the Leesa comes with a 100-night trial.

However, if you’d rather know what it’s like without splashing out the £590 asking price, head over to our review of the Leesa mattress for our expert assessment.