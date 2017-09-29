Which? tests new laptops from £180

The latest batch of laptops being tested by Which? run from a very affordable £180, right up to £1,100. But as our tests show, price isn’t everything.

Laptops from brands including Asus and Lenovo were put through their paces, and models were selected for various budgets. As always, we tested a laptop’s raw power, how long the battery lasts when not plugged in, how pleasant (or not) the audio is, how responsive the track pad is and more.

Several laptops achieved Best Buy status, managing to suitably impress after making it through the various tests at our lab. Not all did so well though, with the main bugbears being dim screens, muffled audio, and cheap and tacky keyboards.

Laptops Best Buys – see the laptops that scored top in our tests

Lenovo Yoga 310-11IAP

This entry-level laptop has a trick up its sleeve, and the clue’s in the name. The Lenovo Yoga series of laptops can fold their screens all the way back, effectively turning them into a tablet, complete with touchscreen.

This model comes with a 128GB solid state drive (SSD), which should make it speedy, but there’s not much storage to play with. Luckily, you can add extra storage with an SD card. Read our full review to find out if this bendy Lenovo Yoga 310-111AP laptop could be your flexible friend.

Asus Vivobook E203

An 11.6-inch laptop that offers the Windows 10 experience on a budget, at around £180. The price is right, but can this laptop do enough to impress? While admittedly the specs won’t blow you away (a Celeron processor and 2GB of Ram), its predecessor, the E200, has been something of a success story for Asus. Read our review of the Asus Vivobook E203 to find our how it fared in our testing.

Lenovo Yoga 720-13IKB

The bigger brother to the Lenovo Yoga 320, the 720 packs a seventh generation i5 processor and 8GB of Ram. Unlike the Yoga 320, this model comes with a stylus, for making annotations on the screen. It’s a nice addition, but at over £1,000 it doesn’t come cheap. As with the budget model, it’s a quick starter thanks to that SSD – there’s little hanging about waiting for it to come to life. However, to find out if the Lenovo Yoga 720-13IKB made the grade, read our review.

Asus Vivobook Pro N580

Another pricey laptop, this Asus model has the tech to back up its price tag, with a seventh generation i7 processor, and 8GB of Ram, and comes with a combination of traditional hard drive and SSD, so you get quick start-up speeds as well as plenty of storage space.

It’s unlikely to appeal to anyone who just wants to browse the web or write the odd word document, but for those who want a beefy powerhouse, it could be a winner. Read our full review of the Asus Vivobook Pro N580.