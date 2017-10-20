Around 60,000 pensioners to be hit with mortgage interest shock

Thousands of pensioners could face paying off an addition loan when they sell their homes after the government ends its Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) scheme in April 2018, new research shows.

Currently, homeowners on low incomes who are claiming certain benefits – including pensioners – can get help from the government in paying the interest on their mortgage. As of 6 April 2018, this benefit will be scrapped and replaced by a loan, which will be payable on the sale of the home or the death of the owner.

New research by insurance firm Royal London has estimated what the costs might be to people affected by the changes.

What will the SMI changes cost homeowners?

Under the current system, the government pays the mortgage interest for eligible homeowners on up to £200,000 on their loan. Those who qualify include people at or above the state pension age (currently 65 for men and around 64 for women) who are claiming pension credit. Pension credit is payable to those who have a weekly income of less than £159.35.

The SMI scheme also applies to people claiming Income Support, the Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit.

From 6 April 2018, this benefit will be replaced by a loan from the government to pay down mortgage interest. This loan will accrue each month and be payable when you die or the property is sold. If you die and your house passes to your spouse or civil partner, the loan will be payable upon their death.

But critically, the loan will also attract compound interest equal to the ‘gilt rate’ – the rate payable on bonds issued by the UK government. The current gilt rate is 1.67% but has to fluctuated in recent years, down to 0.98% in September 2016 and up to 3.42% in December 2013.

Royal London estimated of how much a home owner may end up paying, on the assumption the interest rate is around 2.2% and around £20 a week is provided to pay down the interest on their mortgage.

It found that after five years, the homeowner would end up owing the government £5,552, or up to £11,744 over 10 years – on top of paying off any outstanding capital balance on their mortgage.

Homeowners who are currently on interest-only loans are likely to be hit hardest. If they sell their home, they must pay off the full amount they borrowed, as well as their mortgage interest support loan.

A DWP spokesperson told the Press Association that most people’s houses were ‘likely to increase in value’, meaning the loan should be repayable from capital gains on the property.

When are the changes coming into effect?

The changes, which were first announced in the 2015 Budget, were implemented into law on 27 July this year.

The SMI scheme will officially come to an end on 6 April 2018. Most existing claimants will transfer onto the loan on this date, though there may be a transition period.

If you’re claiming the Pension Credit, you’ll be able to claim SMI up until 6 April. But other new claimants are already blocked from getting SMI. Payments begin 39 weeks after the claim is made, meaning any claims made after 7 July 2017 will attract a loan, rather than the SMI benefit.

Over coming months, affected home owners should receive a letter from the DWP informing them of the changes.

Why is the scheme changing?

The government estimated that around 124,000 people currently receive SMI, at a cost of £170m a year. Of these, around 48% are working age and 52% are pension age.

In an explanatory memorandum, the government identified rising house prices as a key concern, forecasting that house price growth could continue at between 3.7% and 4.7% until 2022. Along with the rising number of people carrying their mortgages into retirement, the government warned these factors could drive up the cost of the SMI benefit scheme.