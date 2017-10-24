Britannia finishes bottom of hotel chains survey for fifth consecutive year

For the fifth year running, Britannia has come bottom in a Which? Travel survey of large hotel brands.

Which? asked its members to rate UK hotel chains on everything from bed comfort to cleanliness. From a total of more than 4,000 responses, the survey found that Britannia, which has 54 hotels across the UK, was judged as the worst.

It failed to muster more than two stars in any category, receiving ‘poor’ scores in areas including cleanliness, customer service and value for money. It achieved an overall customer score of just 33%, meaning it finished well behind the second-from-bottom Days Inn Hotel (49%), and third-from-bottom Old English Inns (55%).

Going undercover

A Which? Travel investigator also went undercover to experience a night at a Britannia hotel themselves. They found run-down and dated accommodation ‘with an air of neglect’. The room itself featured a cracked sink and a lumpy mattress, as well as a stained carpet.

Which? asked members how much they paid on average for a Britannia room and they reported that, at £78, the price is £2 more expensive than Premier Inn, which once again finished in first place with an impressive customer score of 79%.

Top of the table

Guests rated Premier Inn, Britain’s biggest chain, highly in a number of categories, with the bathrooms, bedrooms and comfort of the beds all receiving the maximum five-star rating. The chain finished significantly higher up the table than rival Travelodge, which got an overall score of 58% and placed in the bottom half of the table.

Ibis Budget finished second with a customer score of 71%, while Crown Plaza, MacDonald and Radisson Blu shared joint-third place, with scores of 70%.

Small hotel chains

Which? also carried out a separate survey into small and medium-hotel chains. Malmaison, which has 15 locations across the country, came out on top, receiving high marks for its bedrooms and an overall customer score of 75%. EasyHotels finished in last place and was given an overall score of 61%.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: ‘Our survey shows that after five years at the bottom, Britannia shows no signs of improving the poor experience it offers its guests. Once again, Premier Inn shows the rest how to do it – clean rooms and fantastically comfortable beds all at a reasonable cost, showing you don’t necessarily get higher standards for higher prices’.

Our research

In August 2017 we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experiences of staying in large UK hotel chains. Customer scores are based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the chain to a friend, based on 4,255 hotel stays. In addition we asked members of the general public about their experiences of staying in a small or medium-sized hotel chain in the UK. Customer scores are based on 423 experiences.