Countdown begins to Black Friday 2017

Whether you love or loathe the annual pre-Christmas shopping frenzy, the countdown to Black Friday 2017 has officially begun.

The biggest shopping day of the year is now just six weeks away, on Friday 24 November. It’s worth starting to think about Black Friday early if you want the best deals.

We bring you top tips, consumer rights advice and products to look out for in our Black Friday 2017 guide.

Black Friday deals: worth the hype?

The American Black Friday tradition has tightened its grip on UK shores since first landing with a bang in 2013. It’s synonymous with tempting deals on products such as tablets, laptops, TVs and washing machines.

But although Black Friday has become a huge shopping phenomenon, with UK shoppers spending £1.23bn online last year, experts believe people might be starting to question the hype.

Experts from market research firm Mintel found 34% of people who bought gifts on Black Friday last year said they had made purchases they later regretted. And 28% of people who looked at Black Friday promotions but did not buy anything, said it was because they felt the discounts were not genuine.

Which? experts crunched price data last year to reveal 49% of so-called special offers were actually cheaper on a day other than Black Friday.

Read more about how to check if a Black Friday deal is real.

Shops to watch out for on Black Friday

Some of the most popular shops on Black Friday include Amazon UK, Argos, Currys PC World and John Lewis.

But two big names – M&S and Tesco – cut back on promotions last year in an effort to restore pricing credibility. The move proved beneficial for the retailers, with both seeing an increase in sales – and showing that many customers could be becoming more skeptical of Black Friday.

Shops usually keep their Black Friday deals a closely-guarded secret ahead of time. But it’s worth getting prepared early with your shopping list. Last year Black Friday sales began as early as mid-November.

Get the best deals possible by making sure you are ahead of the crowds with our top tips for shopping for Black Friday deals.

Products to look out for on Black Friday

While shops usually don’t reveal which products will be on offer until the day itself, items that are often heavily discounted include laptops, tablets, coffee machines and kettles.

Which? puts all these products through rigorous testing in our labs to make sure we only recommend the best models that are worth your cash.

We’ll bring you the best tech and home products to look out for in our Black Friday guide as soon as shops starting announcing their deals. In the meantime use our reviews to find the best tech gadgets and home appliances that are worthy of a space on your shopping list.