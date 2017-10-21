Cybex launches new Eezy S Twist stroller

Cybex has launched a brand new stroller with a difference; the Cybex Eezy S Twist has a unique twisting seat.

Part of the Cybex Gold range, this compact urban stroller has a unique feature in its seat design. Most strollers have a forward-facing seat unit only, but the Twist stroller can twist around.

The innovative seat unit can easily be twisted between parent-facing and forward-facing, via a lever, without the need to remove the seat at all. And if that wasn’t enough to impress you, the list of useful features doesn’t stop there.

What else does the Cybex Eezy S Twist offer?

The Eezy S Twist has suspension on all four wheels, which should help with smoothing out lumps and bumps on your daily route. It folds down super quickly and compact. This means that storing it, or getting it in and out of your car boot, shouldn’t be an issue. Cybex claims it weighs less than 8kg. Based on the strollers we’ve tested over the years, this is actually about average.

It’s travel system compatible with a range of Cybex car seats, which means you can pop your car seat on the chassis if you’re heading out in the car.

On-trend designs

The Eezy S Twist comes in a wide range of fabrics and colours to choose from, including a modern denim melange design.

The hood isn’t massive, but it has a visor, there’s a flip-flop friendly brake, so no scratched toes in the summer, and the seat boasts a lie-flat position which should make it suitable for your newborn baby. The seat unit claims to last up to your child hits 17kg (which is around three to four years old). These weight claims are something we measure and check on all pushchairs we review, to see if a pushchair will really last as long as the manufacturer says.

There’s no carrycot available, but you can buy a cocoon to make a comfy nest for your newest passenger.

The shopping basket has a maximum weight limit of 5kg, which is fairly spacious for a stroller. Most have a maximum 2 or 3kg capacity.

There’s an integrated carrying handle, a self-catching clip to keep it all together and if that doesn’t exhaust the list of useful features this stroller comes with, it’s borderline hand luggage size (although we’d suggest you check before you fly.).

It will hit the shops sometime early near year and will be available for around £299. While it’s not the cheapest stroller (it’s more expensive than the Silver Cross Reflex), but cheaper than some Maclarens.

