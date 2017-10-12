If you want a pushchair or child car seat that stands out and turns heads, you can opt for a crazy colourway, or you might be tempted by one of the big-name collaborations that are coming your way very soon.

Sci-fi lovers can transport their babies to a galaxy far, far away (or at least as far as Mothercare) in new Maxi-Cosi Star Wars child car seats. Footie fans, get ready to kit your little one out from a range of Joie/Liverpool football club car seats, pushchairs and strollers. And whether you like your cars SUV or sports-style, you can cruise around with the top up or down in a Silver Cross/Aston Martin or iCandy/Land Rover pushchair tie up.

Read on or watch our video below find out exactly what you’ll be getting for your money and whether our reviews reckon these models are worth splashing out on.

Maxi-Cosi Star Wars car seats

In a galaxy not so far away, Maxi-Cosi has teamed up with Disney and Lucas Films to launch a collection of Star Wars-themed car seats. The range is set to come out a month before the release of The Last Jedi in cinemas on 15 December 2017, and it’s a limited run of Maxi-Cosi’s popular Rodi car seats.

These special-edition seats are black with a striking galaxy print and the iconic yellow Star Wars logo on the headrest. They’re not suitable for little Jedi, but Padawans taller than 100cm can sit in them. The brand new Isofix Rodi XP Fix is available in the Star Wars variant, as well as the RodiFix AirProtect, which we tested last year.

Look out for the Maxi-Cosi and Star Wars collaboration going on sale mid November. But in the meantime find out how the Maxi-Cosi RodiFix AirProtect fared in our extensive crash tests, and read our reviews of the other Maxi-Cosi car seats and Maxi-Cosi pushchairs we’ve had in our Which? testing laboratory.

Joie’s Liverpool Football Club collection

It’s not often a Premier League football team and a baby brand join forces, and in fact Joie is Liverpool Football Club’s first official family partner and baby gear supplier. The pair have inked a three-year deal starting in 2018, which will see Joie launch a whole range of Liverpool FC-branded car seats, pushchairs and strollers, as well as working with the club to deliver a variety of family-focused events.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the Liverpool FC products will go to the Liverpool Foundation, the club’s official charity. And it won’t be surprising to learn that the colour red, the Liverpool crest and the striking Liver bird feature throughout the range.

We can’t share any more details at this time as the range won’t go on sale until 2018, but you can check out all our Joie pushchair reviews and Joie car seat reviews to see whether the brand has any Best Buys or Don’t Buys.

Silver Cross collaborates with Aston Martin

In spring 2018 the Aston Martin edition of the Silver Cross Reflex will be officially unveiled, as well as a Silver Cross Aston Martin cot, linen bedding and cashmere blankets. Silver Cross initially teamed up with the high-end car manufacturer back in 2013 to create a limited-edition Silver Cross Surf. Although it was pricey, the luxury pram sold out and following on its success the two brands are uniting once more.

The special-edition Aston Martin Reflex has a lightweight carbon-fibre chassis, black hand-stitched leather handles and bumper bar, as well as wheels inspired by Aston Martin super cars. It will be a limited run and have a predictably high price, but it’s perfect for transporting any budding 007s around.

The Silver Cross and Aston Martin collection will be launching in early 2018, but you can read our Silver Cross Reflex (2016) pushchair review and take a look at our other Silver Cross pushchair reviews to see how they managed with our safety and durability tests.

iCandy and Land Rover launch Peach All-Terrain Special Edition

The iCandy Land Rover Peach All-Terrain has the honour of being the first pushchair to be launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It’s a rugged, four-wheel pushchair with lots of nods to the off-road luxury SUV maker, including similar seat stitching, orange accents and Land Rover’s signature grille pattern incorporated into the hood’s design.

Unlike the original iCandy Peach, the Peach All-Terrain Special Edition has a practical and generously-sized rucksack, which sits in the pushchair’s shopping basket. It also has four larger, puncture-proof rubber tyres and refined suspension, making it ideal for families who like to wander off the beaten track.

It won’t be available to buy until spring 2018, and it’s going to cost around £1,500. We’ve already tested the iCandy Peach, iCandy Peach Blossom and the original iCandy Peach All-Terrain. See what our experts and parent testers thought and check out the rest of our iCandy pushchair reviews.

The Quinny and Maxi-Cosi ‘Luxe Sport Collection’ by Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe isn’t that well known on these shores, but she’s a household name in the US as a fashion designer and stylist to the stars. Style mavens will be pleased to hear her new Luxe Sport Collection is set to launch in early 2018, which will see her add a splash of glamour to Quinny and Maxi-Cosi pushchairs and car seats.

The mum-of-two teamed up with the two brands in 2016, but this new range has more of a sporty-chic look, predominantly featuring monochrome and metallic champagne colours, as well as net and zip detailing. The collection includes the Quinny Zapp Flex Plus, Lux Carrycot, Changing Bag, Footmuff, Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus, Mico Max 30 and Pria 85 Max.

The first Rachel Zoe x Quinny range is on sale now, but you’ll have to wait until January 2018 to get your hands on the Luxe Sport collection. We’ve tested and reviewed the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus with the 2WayFix base, as well as the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus (belted) which is installed using the adult seat belt. Read our reviews to find out what we think of these car seats, as well as other Maxi-Cosi car seats and Quinny pushchairs.

Silver Cross partners with Marie-Chantal

Although Prince William and Kate are Silver Cross fans, the baby brand has united with another member of royalty to create an exclusive new collaboration. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, a luxury childrenswear designer and mother of five, has lent her distinctive style to a luxury range set to launch in spring 2018.

The exclusive Marie-Chantal Silver Cross collection includes three striking prams – the coach-built Kensington, the Sleepover travel system and the lightweight Reflex – plus a cot bed and chest of drawers, baby bedding and blankets. The range features the angel wing motif, her iconic signature design, as well as matte-grey flannel, cashmere and Scottish heather tweeds.

This premium range will cost a pretty penny, so before investing in the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross Reflex we recommend taking a look at our Silver Cross Reflex (2016) pushchair review to see how well it tackled our specially designed obstacle course. You can also find out what we thought of the Silver Cross Notting Hill cot bed in our first look review.