Google Pixel 2 launch: what to expect

Update: Google’s new products have now been revealed. To catch all the details on the Pixel smartphones, Google’s wireless speakers and the Assistant-enabled headphones, see our story on all of Google’s key announcements.

—

Google is unveiling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL this month, with the list of rumoured features including a squeezable design and unlimited cloud storage.

Speculation is rife as Google’s October press event edges closer. We expect Google will be announcing the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but we’ve also seen mentions of a new smart home hub and a virtual reality headset. Keep scrolling for the details.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leaked

Pixel 2

Google recently penned a $1.1bn deal with HTC to “expand its smartphone business”, and it seems HTC will be responsible for building the Pixel 2.

Rumours suggest that the Pixel 2 will look much the same as 2016’s Pixel. Codenamed ‘Walleye’ behind the scenes, various reports are saying the Pixel 2 will offer 4GB of Ram, 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 5-inch display.

There are also claims the smartphone won’t have a headphone jack, with Google using that extra space to make room for dual front-facing stereo speakers. If true, the Pixel 2 will join the family of premium smartphones that do away with the headphone jack, including the iPhone 7 and HTC U11.

Sources speaking to Android Authority have said the smartphone will have a 2,700mAh battery, and that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers will also get ‘unlimited Google Cloud storage until 2023’. That could be a handy bonus if you don’t want your pictures and videos eating up your internal storage.

Pixel 2 XL

HTC may be working on the Pixel 2, but it’s LG that apparently has the job of building the Pixel 2 XL.

Of course, the XL will have a larger display than its smaller sibling; Android Police reckons the XL will have a 5.99-inch screen. Reports say it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor (the same as the Pixel 2), backed by 4GB of Ram.

Android Police has created a digital render of what the Pixel 2 XL could look like, based on “extremely reliable” information. The smartphone is shown with a two-tone glass finish and a tall, skinny display that reminds us of the LG G6.

You’ll spot a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone that sits underneath a single camera. None of the rumours or ‘leaks’ we’ve seen mention a dual-lens camera system for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

The battery on the XL should be bigger than that of the Pixel 2: 3,520mAh compared to the Pixel 2’s rumoured 2,700mAh battery. It’s thought the Pixel 2 XL will be available with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

A source speaking to Android Authority believes that the Pixel 2 XL will feature some kind of squeezable edge that can be used to activate Google Assistant or mute incoming calls. The HTC U11 has a similar feature you can use to take pictures or open up an app.

More rumoured gadgets

Google Home Mini

The original Google Home is a smart home hub powered by Google Assistant, a voice-activated helper that can share information, answer questions and control other gadgets. Leaks are telling us to expect a smaller version of the Home in October, likely to be called the Google Home Mini.

Sources speaking to Droid Life say the Google Home Mini speaker will be able to manage your schedule and generate the latest news headlines. It could be a good alternative to the original Home if you want something a little smaller and more affordable. The Home Mini is thought to cost around £50, making it a key competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot.

If you’re looking for a smart hub to sit in your living room, head over to our smart home hub reviews page. There, you’ll catch our expert verdict on the Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo hub and Hive Hub. Alternatively, you can see our guide on the top three smart hubs for 2017 for our top picks.

Daydream View headset

Google unveiled the original Daydream View headset when it announced the first Pixel last year. Slot your smartphone inside the Daydream View and you can hold the VR headset up to your eyes to be instantly transported to stunning virtual worlds.

It doesn’t look like much will separate the new Daydream View from the original, but it’s made with a slightly different material that matches the Google Home Mini. It comes with an adjustable head strap and a Bluetooth controller, which you can use to ‘walk’ around inside apps while you have the headset on. The original Daydream View costs £69, and we expect the price will stay the same for this update.

If you’re interested in virtual reality and haven’t tried it for yourself, now’s a great time to get involved. There are thousands of free apps to download and you can grab a VR headset for as little as £5. For more on VR and what it can offer, head over to our guide on how to try VR for free on iPhone and Android.