How drones are taking off for all ages

Although initially designed for military and commercial uses, drones have proved a surprise hit with consumers over the last couple of years and are now readily available from high street stores.

It had generally been assumed that this popularity was down to growing interest from young people, who are often the first to adopt the latest technologies. But new research has revealed that older generations are in fact far more likely to own a drone.

One in three drone users are aged 55 or over, while only one in ten are aged 18-24, according to a survey of 500 UK drone owners that was conducted by Drones Direct in 2017.

Higher disposable incomes and more free time are two possible reasons for this high level of ownership among older age groups.

Drone photography

The survey also found that two thirds of people that had started flying drones in the past 12 months credited photography as the reason for taking up the hobby. It’s hardly surprising, seeing as camera-mounted drones now enable keen photographers to take aerial photos and videos that would never have been possible in the past.

Drone manufacturers have been quick to catch on to this interest, equipping their devices with all manner of cameras, from budget models to state-of-the-art 4K action cams with advanced image stabilisation systems.

But great-sounding cameras don’t always produce great-looking images. In addition to testing every drone for its flying ability and battery life, we also subject every model we review to a barrage of camera tests.

We assess how well they reproduce colour and bring out detail while in flight, and we also review their performance in low-light to ensure they won’t let you down in typical British flying conditions. The best drones can capture-crystal clear aerial landscapes, while the worst can leave you with little more than a blur.

Flying drones safely

According to the latest data from the UK Airprox Board, which reports on near misses between aircraft, reports of drones flying too close to aeroplanes are on the rise.

So far in 2017, there have been 81 reports of a ground-controlled aircraft flying at a distance that poses a safety risk to a plane. In comparison, there were 71 reports across the whole of 2016, 29 in 2015 and just six in 2014.

In a bid to improve drone safety, the government recently announced plans to introduce compulsory drone registration and awareness tests for users if their drones weigh more than 250 grams. These measures appear to be supported by the majority of drone owners.

According to the Drones Direct survey, 65% said they would be willing to have their device electronically registered, while 61% thought that the introduction of a flying safety exam would increase safe usage.

Our guide, How to fly a drone safely, outlines how you can enjoy flying your drone in a responsible manner. Before taking flight for the first time, drone owners should also read the full list of official rules on the Civil Aviation Authority’s website.