How to fix Pixel 2 screen and noise issues

Things aren’t going entirely smoothly for Google’s latest smartphones. Owners are reporting problems relating to the screen and odd noises coming from the earpiece.

Both the £629 Pixel 2 and the £799 Pixel 2 XL have had their share of issues.

Users have highlighted the Pixel 2 XL’s screen colours appearing washed out, as well as a blue tint and even “burn-in”, which happens when an image on the screen is faintly visible at all times. In this case, it’s the XL’s navigation bar at the base of the screen.

We didn’t notice any burn-in during our time with the Pixel XL 2, but we did see a blue hue to the screen and the colours looking dull. You can read all our thoughts in the Google Pixel 2 XL first look review.

The Pixel 2 is also reportedly playing up, with unwanted sounds leaving some owners less than satisfied. Some have noticed the handset emitting a clicking sound, while other users have noted high-pitched noises during phone calls. See what we made of the smaller Pixel in our Google Pixel 2 first look review.

Google’s plan to fix the problems

It didn’t take Google long to acknowledge customers’ concern, but it wasn’t so quick to admit that there was an actual problem with its handsets.

Burn-in

Vice President of Product Management at Google, Mario Queiroz, said that the OLED screens were ageing normally and that it was “inline with that of other premium smartphones and should not affect the normal, day-to-day user experience of the Pixel 2 XL”.

Despite effectively brushing aside the issue of burn-in, Google has decided to increase the warranty of Pixel handsets by an extra year, to two years.

Dull colours and blue tint

In the same forum post, Queiroz discussed the reports of drab screens. He stated that Google aimed for “a more natural and accurate rendition” of colours.

Pixel 2 users can choose to make the colours appear more saturated by heading to Settings then selecting Display followed by Vivid colours. Queiroz also announced that Google will be patching the XL in the coming weeks to add a new mode that increases the colour saturation even further.

Google has not directly addressed the blueish hue. It’s possible that it’s a symptom of Google’s search for natural colours, which could be alleviated once Google gives users the option to up the saturation.

Unwanted sounds

Google will release a software update in the coming weeks to fix the sound issue. There is a quick fix to solve the issue in the meantime. Head to Settings then Connected devices and turn off NFC. By turning off NFC you will no longer be able to use your phone as contactless payment, so the sooner Google releases to update and fixes the issue the better.

We’ll keep you updated

If Google releases any more information on the roll-out of these fixes and software updates, or more issues are reported then we’ll update this post.

