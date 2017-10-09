iOS 11 – is it worth updating your iPhone?

The new version of Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPads is now available to download. But do the benefits of iOS 11 outweigh the possible downsides?

Apple launches a new version of its own-grown operating system every year – and it often leaves many iPhone and iPad owners deliberating over whether they’ll end up regretting updating their expensive devices.

There are some clear and compelling advantages to updating your operating system. Perhaps most importantly, operating-system upgrades often include the latest security settings, to help your device ward off any potential digital nasties.

On the flipside, many worry that it will significantly worsen battery life. We often retest some smartphones when their operating system has been upgraded, to find out whether battery life is significantly depleted on a newer version. We sometimes find big reductions – but we also occasionally see improvements, too.

We’ll be retesting iPhones with iOS 11 to bring you our full verdict on whether the update is a genuine upgrade if you’re currently using a previous version. For now, we’ve had a tinker with iOS 11 on an iPhone 7, to bring you our first impressions on five of its key features.

It’s worth noting that iOS 11 is only available on iPhones launched since (and including) the 5s.

Power bank chargers – need more juice? Make sure you pick a smartphone charger that delivers.

A revamped App Store

First up, Apple has rejigged the App Store. Games and apps are now separated in different tabs, so you won’t see news apps intermingling with Super Mario Run or Candy Crush Saga. There’s also a new ‘Today’ tab, which includes new apps, tips on getting the most out of your apps, and interviews with developers and celebrities.

A clear focus seems to be making the App Store feel more personalised, and something you’ll spend time browsing rather than just visiting quickly to download an app.

It seems like a sensible new layout, especially with the separation of games and apps. Content within the tabs seems well categorised, too – for example, a selection of games that won’t take up much of your time, and top free apps.

However, it’s too early to tell whether the App Store will truly transform into something more than a quick-stop shop.

A customisable Control Centre

The Control Centre is the menu that gives you access to some key settings and apps with a quick swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

The good news is that iOS 11 makes it customisable. You can now add shortcuts such as Alarm, Notes and Wallet for Apple Pay users.

There doesn’t seem to be a limit to how many of the options you can add. But if you add all of them, it might make the Control Centre more confusing to use than it’s designed to be.

Ultimately, we think this is a change for the better. The added customisation means you can gain quick access to the settings you care about. However, we’re left wondering why it’s taken so long for this seemingly simple function to be added.

Improved Live Photos

Apple has made some improvements to its photo-editing settings, too.

On several iPhones, you can use the Live Photos feature. This captures audio and video before and after your photo, which means you get a small video as well as the photo.

On iOS 11, you can now use a slider to pick the section of the Live Photo which will work as the main still image.

This is handy if you want to share the photo on social media, but the one captured by Live Photo is a little blurry. It’s unlikely to be life changing, but it’s a neat addition.

Emergency setting

iOS 11 brings a new Emergency SOS feature. With this, you can press the power button five times and the iPhone will contact emergency services. This is a fantastic feature that could come in really handy during a time of need. A few other mobile phones do this, including some simple mobile phones and Samsung Galaxy models, but it’s great to see it on Apple devices.

For more information on how this works, read our story on how to set up emergency SOS features.

New Apple News

The Apple News app is like a one-stop shop for all the news you might want to read. You can select which types of news you want to see, as well as the publications whose stories you want to read.

With iOS 11, Apple has added a Spotlight tab. This shows you a selection of news stories chosen by Apple News editorial staff.

There’s nothing wrong with this, and some could find it interesting, but the point of Apple News is that it’s supposed to bring you the news that you care about. This remains, but it does leave us wondering about the purpose of the new addition.

What else is there?

The above only really scratches the surface of the modifications brought by iOS 11. Here’s a selection of some of the other developments:

Do Not Disturb While Driving This supposedly mutes notifications when your iPhone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth of wi-fi (if your car does indeed have either of these). It can also automatically respond to texts, to let the sender know you’re currently driving.

This supposedly mutes notifications when your iPhone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth of wi-fi (if your car does indeed have either of these). It can also automatically respond to texts, to let the sender know you’re currently driving. Improved Siri This is the voice assistant for Apple iPhones and iPads. It’s been updated with more lifelike male and female voices, and you should be able to use it for translation from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

This is the voice assistant for Apple iPhones and iPads. It’s been updated with more lifelike male and female voices, and you should be able to use it for translation from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Apple Maps Indoor guidance will gradually be rolled out to Apple Maps, to help you navigate your way around shopping centres and airports.

Indoor guidance will gradually be rolled out to Apple Maps, to help you navigate your way around shopping centres and airports. Augmented Reality (AR) apps Apple has developed a new AR kit for clever developers. This means we should start seeing more apps that let you superimpose virtual objects on the image being captured by your phone’s camera. Ikea has recently released its own AR app, to help customers see what its furniture might look like in their own rooms.

Interested in a new iPhone, or considering a different brand? Our guide to How to choose the best mobile phone can help.