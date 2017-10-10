Latest new high chairs from Joie, Cybex and iCandy

A high chair is an essential when the time comes to start weaning. You’re going to want to make sure that your baby is comfortable, secure and supported, so it’s one less thing to worry about when you’re dodging those flying projectiles of food, inevitable during the feeding process.

But many of today’s high chairs are more than simply a chair and tray on legs in the corner of the kitchen. Instead they’re interiors statements, designed to be shown off in your home, rather than hidden away. And many baby brands are moving towards creating multi-age high chairs, which grow with your child as first pioneered by Stokke with the Tripp Trapp high chair. It means one chair can last from these first days of weaning right through to when they’re ready to sit on a regular chair.

Below we preview the latest high chairs to hit the high street.

Find out which high chairs came out as Best Buys during the last round of testing in our high chair reviews.

1) Joie Multiply 6in1 high chair

Ticking off every meal-time milestone of your baby or child, the Joie Multiply offers six different modes of seating, including a baby mode highchair (which reclines back), traditional highchair, booster chair, portable booster seat, toddler chair and play table and stool.

It seems Joie is keen to provide parents with as many options as possible when it comes to making adjustments as their child grows. The chair can be moved to five different heights and the tray can be placed in four different positions, and released using just one hand.

Ease of cleaning is also something that Joie has considered. If you’re worried about dried on puree or bits of carrot, you can save yourself the scrubbing as the high chair tray insert is dishwasher safe.

The chair features a removable, washable infant insert, and the seat pad is also removable and wipeable. There’s a 5-point harness to keep your baby securely in the chair, and a footrest which can be adjusted to three different heights as your baby grows.

The Joie Multiply Highchair retails from £130 and launches this month

Find out how other Joie high chairs performed in our testing by reading our Joie high chair reviews.

2) Cybex collaborates with the ‘Lady Gaga of design’

Cybex has created The Parents Collection high chair, which has been designed in collaboration with celebrated product designer Marcel Wanders. His strikingly unique interior design projects mean he’s described as an ‘industry rebel’ and was dubbed the ‘Lady Gaga of design’ by the New York Times.

The Collection, which was launched last month, also includes a bouncer, rocker, hand puppets and toy caddy. Many feature Wanders’ distinctive and brightly coloured monster designs.

The high chair has a removable safety bar to keep your child safe during meal time. It comes in three different designs, and retails from £400.

You should also look out for the new Cybex Lemo high chair (featured in our video above), which will be launching next year. It’s a multi-position high chair designed to take your child from first meals right the way through to toddler and childhood.

3) iCandy MiChair launches new colours

The iCandy MiChair will now be available in four new colourways to choose from: Russet, Pearl, Marine and Flint (in layman’s terms, that’s orange, white, blue and grey). These will be available in the MiChair comfort pack, which is a seat and chair back insert that can be added to the high chair (and needs to be bought separately).

The MiChair has a distinctive design, and can be turned into a rocking chair by changing the legs for a rocker base. Also available to buy from iCandy is a newborn pod – a padded reclining seat which can be fitted onto the top of the high chair, making it suitable from birth up to toddler age.

The iCandy MiChair retails from £260.

Want to know more? Read our first look iCandy MiChair review.

4) Childhome Evolu ONE80° wins Innovation Award

The new Childhome Evolu ONE80° high chair won the Innovation Award in the furniture category at the recent Kind + Jugend 2017 baby and child fair in Cologne, Germany.

The Evolu ONE80° has a new swivel function, which means you can swivel the seat into three different positions without moving or lifting the chair. You simply pull the trigger to click the child into the next position, turning it either 90° clockwise or 90°counterclockwise relative to the table.

The judges were impressed with the innovative idea and technology of the chair, and the high level of functionality and design. The Innovation Award is voted for by a specialist jury consisting of industry professionals, trade journalists and safety experts.

The Evolu ONE80 will be launching next year.