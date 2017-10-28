Latest Which? laptops results uncover budget and blow-out models

With laptops from £350 to £1,300, there’s something for every pocket in the latest batch of laptops tested by Which?. However, as our results showed, they aren’t all worth picking up.

With a line-up of familiar names in the lab, including HP, Lenovo and Asus, expectations could be high. We subjected each one to our usual tests, checking not only the raw power of the laptop and how fast they are, but also how long the battery lasts when not plugged it, the responsiveness of the keyboard, and how pleasing the screen is, among other things.

Some laptops impressed us so much that they achieved Best Buy status, and we strongly suggest that they be placed at the top of your shortlist if you’re after a new laptop. Other’s didn’t fare quite so well, let down by poor audio and murky screens.

Laptops Best Buys – see the laptops that scored top in our tests

Asus Zenbook Flip UX370

If you’re watching the pennies, this laptop isn’t the one for you. At £1,300, it’s the priciest model in our latest batch, but what do you get for all that money? It’s a stunningly slim laptop that packs in a fair amount of power, thanks to a seventh generation Intel i5 processor. It should prove fairly speedy, when accessing programs, and we were fairly impressed at its start up time. Asus states a battery life of up to 11.5 hours between charges, but our own tests disagreed.

As the name suggests, the Zenbook Flip can fold its screen back on itself, essentially converting it into a large tablet. Read our full review of the Asus Zenbook Flip UX370 to find out if it’s worth bending over backwards for.

Lenovo Ideapad 320-15IAP

At the other end of the scale is this Lenovo, pitched as an entry-level, budget laptop. It’s asking price, £350, reflects its modest specs, but we’ve seen even cheaper models than this become Best Buys in the past.

Lenovo quote a battery life of around 5.5 hours, which is a slight cause for concern as we often find that manufacturers claims are somewhat optimistic, and under six hours is nothing to shout about. Find out how it fared in the full review of the Lenovo Ideapad 320-15IAP.

Asus ZenBook UX410

This Asus sits somewhere between the two laptops above, priced at £600, and with an Intel i3 processor. It could make for a good everyday machine with that competent processor, and it looks more stylish than its price tag suggests, with a solid aluminium frame. Of course, we don’t give points for looks in our reviews.

So can this Asus offer brains as well as beauty? Find out in our full review of the Asus ZenBook UX410.

Lenovo Ideapad 720-15IKB

If it’s power you’re after, this Lenovo laptop could be for you. Pitched as a model for gamers and professionals, it has a beefy 7th generation Intel i7 processor, as well as a dedicated AMD Radeon graphics card, offering plenty of grunt.

Chances are this will be overkill for those looking to check Facebook and write the odd Word document, but could this laptop suit those with more demanding needs? Find out in our full review of the Lenovo Ideapad 720-15IKB.