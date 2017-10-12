Mapped: how house prices have bounced back post-crash

Homeowners in the UK are getting more for their money, with house prices per square metre (sqm) back to pre-crash levels in all but one region of England and Wales. Ten years on from the financial crisis, how much are properties in your area worth?

Data from the Land Registry shows two more regions of England have finally recovered from the property market crash in 2008 – but one is still lagging behind.

Check out our interactive maps below to find out how your region and local authority compare with the rest of England and Wales.

House price recovery almost complete

House prices per sqm are now above their pre-crash peaks in every region of England and Wales – except the North East.

But for some parts of the UK, this recovery has been a recent phenomenon. In the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and Wales, 2016 was the first year where prices finally outstripped their pre-crash levels.

House prices up by 60% in the capital

On average, house prices per sqm in England and Wales increased by 15.44% between their peaks in 2007 and the end of 2016 – though a large proportion of this growth took place in the capital.

Since 2007, house prices per sqm in London have increased from £5,600 to £8,323 – a staggering 63% growth. This means that a square metre of property in the capital now costs more than double the price anywhere else in England or Wales.

Aside from London, the South East and East of England enjoyed rises of over 30% – a figure that may reflect London commuters being priced further out of the city.

Region House price growth per sqm 2007-2016 London 63.83% South East 33.65% East of England 30.10% South West 17.56% East Midlands 12.28% West Midlands 11.23% Yorkshire & The Humber 4.42% North West 3.69% Wales 0.66% North East -5.14%

What do houses cost in my area?

While this data provides an indication of how house prices are changing at a regional level, the truth is that prices fluctuate significantly from area to area.

With this in mind, it’s helpful to look at house prices at a more local level.

Check out the interactive maps below to find out how much per sqm a property in your local authority cost in 2016.

