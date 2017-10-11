Meet the new iCandy Raspberry

Next month sees the launch of iCandy’s new generation Raspberry travel system pushchair. Fans of iCandy’s lightest travel system can look forward to redesigned wheels, carrycot option and a seat upgrade.

The iCandy Raspberry, first launched in 2014. Its lighter weight meant it became the pushchair of choice for iCandy fans who were city dwellers. And this latest upgrade sees the Raspberry billed as the ‘undisputed lightweight of the iCandy range’.

Eager iCandy fans don’t have long to wait, as the new Raspberry is launching in stores and online in November for £550. In the meantime, we bring you a preview of the host of new features you can expect.

Compare the new update with its iCandy Raspberry predecessor and see which of the iCandy pushchairs comes out top in our tests.

Redesigned raspberry wheels

The front swivel wheels can now be locked – a very welcome update. This means you can more easily venture beyond urban areas on long country rambles. We’ve criticised the iCandy Raspberry in the past as the front wheels weren’t lockable, making it harder to push on uneven or rough ground.

iCandy says the redesigned Raspberry wheels are more similar to other pushchairs in the range. Not only are they more alike in appearance but they’re also made from puncture proof PU. This is something we’ll put to the test shortly on the rolling road at our laboratory.

This iCandy has a carrycot option

More great news for fans of the iCandy Raspberry, it has been revealed that a carrycot will be available for £180 on the new upgrade. The absence of a carrycot option is something we noted in our review of the previous model. Even better, iCandy says the carrycot can be used for overnight sleeping.

Fabrics and details

The new iCandy Raspberry fabrics take inspiration from iconic London sites. You can now hit the streets in Bloomsbury Black, Saville Row Sand or perhaps Piccadilly pink if you are looking to turn heads.

iCandy says the new fabrics are denser to give a more premium look while a honeycomb weave gives a two tone impression.

Extra details include an extendable SPF50 canopy to give your little passenger extra protection from either rain or sun, handy for our changeable weather. A mesh peek-a-boo window improves air-flow and lets you take sneak peeks of your baby on the move.

You may like to stand out from other iCandy owners with the new Moonrock chassis. It’s an update on the clearly recognisable chassis that makes iCandy fans easy to spot.

A seat upgrade

Another noteworthy upgrade to the refined iCandy Raspberry is the elevators to raise the seat and bring your baby closer to you. You might have already seen these elevators on the iCandy Orange and Peach. This means that the Raspberry can be used more like a highchair when out and about at cafes and restaurants.

Added design details include quilted touches and iCandy says the new Raspberry has a deeper seat – a claim we’re measuring in our Which? testing laboratory. A handy storage pocket on the back of the seat unit means any valuables are close by and easy to grab while on the go.

The Raspberry also boasts iCandy’s new Duo-Pod multi climate system, a foot muff and seat liner in one. The seat liner has extra fabric which can be added by zips to create a foot muff to keep your little passenger warm in the cooler months. The liner is reversible, with a fleece side for the winter and lighter fabric for the summer.

We’re putting the new iCandy Raspberry through our rigorous testing to see if these features make it a Best Buy pushchair. In the meantime check out our current top 10 Best Buy travel systems and see if anything from the iCandy range has made the cut.