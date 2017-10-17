Mercedes recalls 400,000 UK cars due to faulty airbags

Mercedes has recalled 400,000 UK cars due to a fault which causes airbags to accidentally inflate.

The issue affects Mercedes A, B, C and E-Class cars as well as the CLA, GLA and GLC models. The affected cars were built between November 2011 and July 2017.

In a statement, Mercedes announced how the issue could occur: ‘If the steering column module clock spring is broken and the wiring components are not sufficiently earthed, this could lead to an electrostatic discharge which could inadvertently deploy the driver’s airbag.’

Mercedes confirmed that the issue only affected vehicles in ‘rare circumstances’.

There have been 30 instances of the airbags deploying prematurely, but none in the UK. There have been no fatalities. The fault is not related to the Takata exploding airbags issue, which led to millions of cars being recalled and caused 16 fatalities.

Why have the Mercedes cars been recalled?

Mercedes said the cars are still safe to drive, but if the driver airbag warning light comes on then drivers should contact their nearest dealer and roadside assistance.

The German brand will also contact affected customers and ask them to bring their cars in.

The fix for the issue is fairly minor and can be carried out by a Mercedes dealer. The clock spring is replaced free of charge and the process takes around an hour.

Which Mercedes cars have been recalled?

The recalled Mercedes cars are:

