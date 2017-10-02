Monarch Airlines goes into administration

Monarch Airlines has cancelled all flights after going into administration overnight. The collapse leaves around 110,000 passengers stranded abroad, with 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

The airline had been in financial difficulty for some time and was unable to reach a deal to renew its Air Travel Organiser’s Licence, effectively putting it out of business. Monarch was the UK’s fifth biggest airline.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has chartered 30 planes to bring passengers stranded abroad back to the UK, in what is being described as the UK’s largest peacetime repatriation. It has also advised those holidaymakers about to fly with Monarch not to travel to the airport as flights will not be operating.

What to do if you have booked with Monarch?

The CAA has set up a dedicated website (monarch.caa.co.uk/) to help passengers stranded abroad rebook themselves onto rescue flights. All passengers will be flown home at no extra cost.

If you were due to fly with Monarch from the UK in future, then the CAA won’t be providing flights. You may be able to claim the cost of the flight back through your travel insurance, if it includes scheduled airline failure insurance (SAFI), or failing that through your credit or debit card provider.

If you booked with Monarch Holidays, or the flight was part of a package holiday, you should be Atol protected and will be given a full refund for the holiday.

