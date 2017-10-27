With its vast array of attachments for making sausages, pasta and more, this mixer is desperate to meet all your baking needs. But is it a dream come true or as disappointing as a deflated soufflé?

Available in stores and online on Sunday 29 October 2017, the Ambiano Premium is the second stand mixer that Aldi has sold as part of its regular ‘Special buy’ offers during the 2017 Bake Off. As with all Aldi appliance offers, it will only be available for a limited time while stocks last.

Whether you’re a keen baker yourself or planning ahead for Christmas gifts, you’ll want to find out whether to set your alarm early on Sunday morning and get yourself to Aldi to snap one up.

Watch the video below and read on for more on what this mixer offers versus its rivals, or skip straight to the full Aldi Ambiano Premium first look review to get our verdict.

Video preview: Ambiano Premium stand mixer

What you’ll get with the Aldi stand mixer

The Ambiano Premium stand mixer has eight speed settings, a pulse function and a 4.6-litre mixing bowl that’s more than big enough for everyday baking. The stainless steel bowl has a large handle, which makes jobs like scooping out your cake mix into the tin much easier.

As well as the usual features – dough hook, flat beater and balloon whisk – this mixer comes with extra accessories for making things like pasta, sausages, cookies and kebabs. While plenty of premium mixers have accessories available for these sorts of jobs, you’ll usually have to pay extra for them.

There’s a bowl splashguard that’s designed to keep kitchen walls and worktops clean. And for the really houseproud, there’s a mini splash guard that clips onto the attachments, too – although we found this fiddly to use.

You can choose between three colours: red, white and metallic grey.

Is the Ambiano Premium mixer a good deal?

There are some nice extras with this mixer that you wouldn’t normally see on a budget model. The flat beater has a flexible silicon edge, which can help to incorporate ingredients stuck on the side of the bowl. This is more often included with pricier branded mixers such as the Kenwood kMix.

The extra sausage and pasta-making accessories are a bonus, particularly if you’re keen to get more out of your mixer, but don’t want to spend a huge amount. However, it’s not worth buying if it can’t tackle the key jobs of mixing, kneading and whisking effectively, so make sure you check our full Aldi Ambiano first look review for our first impressions.

We’ve tested many a mixer at Which?, and we’ve found that cheaper models can prove to be a false economy. Some cheap mixers we’ve tested are slow to mix, make lots of noise or need constant scraping down to make sure no ingredients are missed.

There’s no need to despair though, we’ve also found some brilliant budget mixers that tackle core jobs effectively, and some even include extra accessories. We’ve got Best Buys starting from £165, so head to our round-up of the best stand mixers to compare models and find the best option for your budget.

Black Friday stand mixers

If you’re keen to get your hands on a stand mixer, another option is to hang on until Black Friday, which falls on 24 November this year. Many major retailers will be offering discounts on kitchen appliances, so you could well bag a branded mixer at a bargain price.

Be aware, though, that some store deals may sound better than they actually are, so it’s worth doing your research beforehand, and having a shortlist of high-scoring models that you want to look out for.

For more advice and some of our top picks of products to look out for, keep an eye on our Black Friday shopping guide.