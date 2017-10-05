Following in the footsteps of 2011’s original Donkey pushchair, the ‘new and improved’ multi-purpose Bugaboo Donkey2 has been announced, designed to make your afternoon strolls that little bit comfier.

Set to go on sale in November 2017, the Donkey2 could be a contender if you’re looking to buy a new pushchair. Below, we cover what it has to offer, how it compares with the original Bugaboo Donkey, and what you need to think about when choosing which pushchair to go for.

Best Buy pushchairs – make sure you buy a pushchair that’s durable, safe and comfy for your child

Bugaboo Donkey2 — what’s new?

Bugaboo has added a few features to the Donkey2 to separate it from its predecessor. For example, its all-new wheel suspension and foam-filled tires should make controlling the pushchair a smoother experience. Plus, its shape-shifting design means that the Donkey2 can be used in a two-wheeled position, or you can try locking the front wheels – which could be useful if the front wheels keep on getting stuck in gravel or on snowy roads.

The Donkey2 has clearly been made with storage in mind – there’s an expandable side luggage basket (with built-in pockets) and an underseat storage basket. These might come in handy if you need to pick up a few bits and pieces from the supermarket while on your walk.

If you’re heading outside with two children of different ages, you can also transform the Bugaboo Donkey2 into a side-by-side double pushchair, giving you that extra bit of flexibility.

You can buy the Donkey2 in ruby red, blue mélange and wave print. You can also choose between a black or aluminium chassis. The pushchair will be available from November and we’ll be putting it through our raft of rigorous pushchair tests as soon as we can.

If you’re looking for a pushchair right now, head straight to our pushchair reviews to find out which models impress us enough to deserve our Best Buy award.

Bugaboo pushchairs in our test lab

Although we’re still waiting to put the new Donkey2 through its paces, we’ve tested plenty of other pushchairs from Bugaboo, including the original Bugaboo Donkey.

Launched in 2011, the £1,000 Bugaboo Donkey is a single-to-twin convertible pushchair that can hold around 5kg of shopping or baby essentials. As is the case with its successor, the original Bugaboo Donkey makes the most of the space underneath your child – there’s room for another 10kg in the basket underneath the seat. For our expert verdict on whether it’s worth adding to your shortlist, take a look at our Bugaboo Donkey review.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still like the idea of a Bugaboo pushchair, you might want to consider the £569 Bugaboo Bee5 (below left), £600 Bugaboo Runner (below middle) or £630 Bugaboo Bee3 (below right).

That said, Bugaboo is an expensive pushchair brand – and the plain truth is that you don’t need to spend big money for a top quality product. If you don’t really mind which brand your pushchair comes from, consult our shortlist of the best cheap pushchairs.

How to choose the best pushchair

Without reading our expert reviews, you run the risk of buying a pushchair that we’ve identified as having a major safety concern or a durability issue. When it comes to testing pushchairs in the lab, we pay close attention to sharp parts, choking hazards, flimsy zips and finger traps. While Best Buy pushchairs cope effortlessly with tricky terrain, our range of Don’t Buy models will buckle under the pressure.

Choosing the pushchair that’s right for you is an important decision, and brilliant pushchairs don’t always come cheap. But in saying that, we’ve unearthed several cheap pushchairs that tick all of the boxes. To see all the pushchairs we recommend without hesitation, head over to our Best Buy pushchairs.