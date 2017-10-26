Pension schemes to face £50,000 fine for failure to disclose fees

Employer pension schemes will be obliged to publish details of the fees charged to their members or face a hefty fine, under new proposals from the government.

The announcement from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) will give members greater transparency around the fees charged to invest their funds – which can be up to 0.75% of their pension pot.

Which? welcomed the move but called for the government to lower the cap on pension charges.

Pension fees to be disclosed

From April 2018, workplace pension scheme trustees could be required to inform members of all fees and charges associated with investing their pension, the DWP has proposed.

If the changes were introduced, members would receive an annual benefit statement showing the fees they are being charged and how their money is being invested. In addition, schemes would have to show members the compounding effects of the costs and charges on their pension savings over time.

Employer pension schemes that fail to comply could face fines of up to £50,000. Currently the proposal would apply to occupational workplace pension schemes, but the government plans to consult on corresponding rules for workplace personal pensions in the New Year.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions David Gauke said: ‘For too long savers have been in the dark about where their pension is invested, what they are paying for, and why they are paying it.’

How much can pension schemes charge?

In April 2015, the government introduced a cap on the default fees charged by auto-enrolment pension schemes – meaning consumers could no longer be charged more than 0.75% of their pension pot.

From 31 March 2017, the government also introduced a cap on exit fees, so that members looking to leave or switch funds could not be charged more than 1%.

New data from the government’s pension charges survey found that 98% of eligible members are currently being charged at or below the 0.75% cap. But the survey also found that members lacked transparency around fees and charges.

The caps were introduced to coincide with with government’s April 2015 pension freedoms reform, which gave people more control over their pensions savings. Since October 2012, the government has also been gradually expanding auto-enrolment, which requires workers to be automatically placed in a workplace pension scheme.

Which? calls for 0.5% fees cap

Which? supported the proposal to increase transparency for consumers but urged the government to lower the cap on pension fees.

Harry Rose, Which? Money Editor said: “It is right that all consumers will finally be able to see vital information on their pension scheme fees and this transparency must be a key part of the pensions dashboard when it is rolled out.

“The Government now needs to reduce the auto-enrolment charge cap to 0.5% at most, to ensure that consumers aren’t losing out on future retirement income.”

