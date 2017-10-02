Premium bonds: which gender wins the jackpot more?

A man and a woman have been announced as the two latest winners of the £1 million premium bond jackpot – but which gender has been made a millionaire more often?

Which? looks at the fortunate winners for this month, as well as which gender has won more jackpots in recent years.

Find out more: Premium bonds – everything you need to know, including the odds of winning

October premium bond winners

Premium bonds are a beloved tax-free savings product, which around 21 million Britons have money invested in. Instead of paying interest, each bond is entered into a monthly prize draw, with winners being selected at random by National Savings & Investments (NS&I).

In this month’s draw, a man from Essex and a woman from Edinburgh each won the top prize of £1 million.

The male owner of winning bond number 233ZP420674 – holds over £40,000 worth of premium bonds. He purchased his winning bond in October 2014.

The female winner was just the second ever from Edinburgh. She bought her winning bond – number 237VM129960 – in January 2015 as part of a £15,000 purchase.

Alongside the jackpot winners, a further 2,360,194 prizes worth a total of £67,855,500 were paid out. There were 70,805,732,962 eligible bonds in this month’s draw, with the odds of winning a prize remaining at around one in 30,000.

Are men or women more likely to win £1 million?

Prizes in the premium bond draw are awarded by the NS&I’s random number generator ERNIE, with every bond having an equal chance of winning in each prize draw.

Since the £1 million jackpot was introduced in April 1994, 203 men (54%) have won it, compared to 164 women (44%). For a further five winners, the gender was not recorded.

The number of bonds currently owned are fairly evenly split between the genders, with 51% of all holdings owned by women, although it’s possible that men owned more in previous years.

In August 2014, NS&I doubled the amount of jackpots awarded from one to two. This is the 24th time that the two winners have been a man and a woman, while two women have won eight times and two men have won seven times.

For most years, the mix of male and female winners has been somewhat evenly split. However, 2015 was a particularly lucky year for women, as there were was at least one female jackpot winner each month, with two scooping the £1 million prize on four occasions.