Renters warned over carbon monoxide risk

Despite a CO alarm being a vital line of defence against carbon monoxide poisoning, a third of UK renters don’t have one installed in their home, according to campaign group Carbon Monoxide Be Alarmed.

In some areas, the proportion is even higher. In Leeds, almost half of renters do not have a CO alarm, followed by 40% in Sheffield and 37% in Liverpool, claims the campaign group.

Further, the majority of renters wrongly believe that it is their landlord’s responsibility to provide an alarm at the property where they live.

Landlords aren’t required by law to provide a CO alarm

In a 2017 survey of 1,000 UK renters aged 16 and older, one in three reported having no CO alarm in their home.

Four in five renters surveyed thought that it was their landlord who had to provide a CO alarm.

But under current legislation, landlords in England and Wales only have to provide a CO alarm at a rented property if there’s a solid-fuel appliance, such as a coal or wood-burning stove.

By contrast, in Scotland all landlords have to provide CO alarms regardless of the heating system used.

Should CO alarms be mandatory?

The Carbon Monoxide Be Alarmed group wants the UK government to extend legislation to ensure that all private tenants have a working CO alarm in the property where they live.

Barry Sheerman MP, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Carbon Monoxide, said: ‘With no smell or visible presence, the only way to detect the dangerous gas is through the installation of an audible alarm.

‘Awareness of this easily forgotten step is vital in saving lives. We’ve made good progress, but we must continue to work to bring the number of these entirely preventable deaths down to zero.’

Carbon monoxide alarm: what to do next

If you’re a renter and your property does not currently have a CO alarm, try contacting your landlord to see if they will have one installed. If not, Best Buy CO alarms cost as little as £17 (although some will require professional installation).

Even if you do have a carbon monoxide alarm fitted in your property, it’s important to regularly test it and ensure that the batteries are regularly checked.

