Reports of drones flying too close to aeroplanes are on the rise, according to data published by the UK Airprox Board.

An airprox is when the distance between aircraft is believed to have reduced safety. Incidents are reported directly to the UK Airprox Board, which then assesses and publishes the safety risk of each incident.

This year has seen 81 reports sent to the UK Airprox Board of drones flying too close to planes, according to the latest data. In comparison, 71 were recorded across the entirety of 2016, 29 in 2015, and six in 2014.

One recent report relates to a near-miss involving a drone and a plane on 9 July 2017. A drone flew directly over the wing of an aircraft approaching Gatwick Airport – and put 130 lives at risk, according to the pilot.

Below, we dig further into the data and what it means – as well as what’s being done to address the issue.

Drones can be a lot of fun, but they can also be dangerous if used incorrectly. Before taking a drone to the sky, you should be aware of regulations and rules to help ensure safe flight – check out our guide on how to fly a drone safely for more information.

How bad is the problem?

When assessing the level of risk that each reported airprox poses, the UK Airprox Board uses the following categories:

A : Risk of collision. Aircraft was close enough for a serious risk of collision.

B : Safety not assured. Aircraft was close enough to compromise the safety of the aircraft.

C : No risk of collision. Aircraft either not close enough for a risk of collision, or the risk was averted.

D : Risk not determined. Either insufficient or conflicting information to determine the risk involved.

E: Meets the criteria for reporting, but normal procedures; safety standards and parameters were followed.

Seventeen reports of drones flying too close to aeroplanes have been given an A rating in 2017 so far, and 18 have been given a B. However, there are 24 existing reports that are yet to be formally assessed.

In 2016, 26 reports of drones veering too close to planes were given an A rating, which equates to 37% of all such reports made, and 25 were put in the B camp.

How is it being addressed?

The government announced plans to introduce drone registration, as well as a safety awareness test for all drone users in the UK, in July this year.

The announcement followed findings that drones weighing at least 400g can damage helicopter windscreens on collision. The new safety test rules will apply to anyone who wants to fly a drone that weighs 250g and heavier, which includes most of the drones we’ve tested.

It’s hoped that the proposed measures will encourage owners to fly their drones responsibly – and improve accountability when they don’t. The government is looking into how best to embed electronic identification and tracking within the registration scheme, too – this means that it should be easier to pinpoint irresponsible drone flyers.

The new measures are expected to be enforced next year, but they’re still subject to consultation.

How to fly a drone safely

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has a set of guidelines and recommendations for safe drone flight, known as the drone code. These include:

Don’t fly near airports or airfields.

Stay below 400 feet (or 120 metres).

Observe your drone at all times.

Stay 150 feet (or 50 metres) away from people and property – and 500 feet (or 150 metres) away from crowds of people and built-up areas.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Remember that legal responsibility lies with you.

We explain these recommendations, as well as other key things to bear in mind – such as where you can fly your drone, and what to do if you see someone using a drone incorrectly – in our guide on safe drone flight.

Safety is a key concern with drones. That’s why we make a note of each drone’s safety features when we test them in our lab.

Many drones have a return-to-home feature. This means that the drone will return to their take-off point if they lose contact with the remote control, which should help give you peace of mind in case something goes wrong.

