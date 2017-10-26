The cost of energy is ‘too high’

The price you pay for gas and electricity is ‘too high’, according to a study commissioned by the government.

Energy costs have fallen, with lower gas, coal and renewables costs and energy efficiency savings, but this hasn’t been passed onto consumers, the report says.

It adds: ‘Prices should be falling, and they should go on falling into the medium and longer terms’.

The Oxford University economics professor who carried out the study, Dieter Helm, warned that policies, regulation and the power in the market of large energy companies have prevented consumers from feeling the benefits of lower energy costs.

The review comes soon after the government published a draft Bill for a price cap on energy bills, among concerns that many consumers pay more than they need to.

Which? managing director of home products and services, Alex Neill, said: ‘It is clear that competition isn’t working well in the energy market and this report only serves to confirm to people struggling with their bills that they aren’t paying a fair price.

‘As the Government sets about introducing an energy price cap, it must learn the lessons of this and countless other reviews and make sure that further interventions in the energy market do not result in higher bills, a failure to improve service or a halt to much need innovation.’

What does the cost of energy review recommend?

Energy costs are also higher than necessary to meet greenhouse gas emissions targets. The report advises that government intervention in the energy market is simplified. Its other recommendations include:

A ‘universal carbon price’ which would apply across the economy to cut emissions

Exempting industry from ‘legacy costs’ of schemes that subsidise low carbon power

Costs of low carbon power subsidies should be made clear on consumer bills

Feed-In Tariffs should be phased out gradually

Standard variable tariffs should be replaced by a default tariff based on an index of wholesale costs, fixed cost pass-throughs, levies, taxes and a published supply margin.

The report also said that any published supply margin should be capped to increase competition and encourage new companies to enter the market.

How do the recommendations affect your gas and electricity bill?

The report’s recommendations are aimed at the government department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Treasury, the Committee on Climate Change and energy regulator Ofgem. Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said the government is now considering the report’s findings.

The government is not bound by the review’s recommendation. We’re keeping an eye on how government plans will affect your energy bill and will keep you updated.

For quick advice on how to pay less for energy now, see our 10 ways to save on your energy bills.