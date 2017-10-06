Top five cheapest energy deals for October 2017

One of the country’s biggest energy firms has the third priciest deal this month – £1,166 a year. We’ve also uncovered 27 dual-fuel energy tariffs costing less than £900 a year for the average user. All but two are from smaller energy suppliers.

The two exceptions are EDF Energy and First Utility, which are both currently selling tariffs costing £872 per year.

The priciest deals from big energy firms are from Npower (£1,166) and Economy Energy (£1,205). If you stay put on Economy Energy’s variable tariff, you’ll pay £385 more than you need to in a year.

Worried about overpaying for energy this winter? Read on to see the five cheapest deals, and how much you could save.

Save up to £346 on gas and electricity

With darker mornings and the clocks set to go back at the end of the month, it’s increasingly tempting to turn on the heating. But before you do, check you’re on a good energy deal so your bills don’t suddenly increase.

The priciest tariff at the moment costs £1,378 per year for the average user and is from Glide. Npower’s standard tariff is the third-priciest deal you could choose.

Switch from this to the cheapest deal available, and you could save £346 over a year.

Five cheap energy deals for October

We’ve calculated the five cheapest dual-fuel (gas and electricity) deals if you live in England, Scotland or Wales.

The list below shows how much each tariff would save you over a year, compared with British Gas or Npower’s standard tariff. We’ve chosen these because they’re currently the cheapest and priciest standard tariffs from the Big Six energy companies.

£820 Iresa Flex4 12 month Fixed Direct Debit – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £346 saving from Npower, £281 saving from British Gas. £820 Iresa Flex4 Standard Variable – Paperless. Variable tariff with no exit fee. £346 saving from Npower, £281 saving from British Gas. £836 Avro Energy Simple and Superior – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £330 saving from Npower, £265 saving from British Gas. £841 Tonik Energy Positively Green – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £325 saving from Npower, £261 saving from Npower. £846 Together Energy Together Fixed August18 v2. Fixed tariff with £30 exit fee per fuel. £319 saving from Npower, £255 saving from British Gas.

Have you cut your energy use?

Energy regulator Ofgem has reduced the average energy consumption figures it uses to calculate average energy spend – and which we use to calculate energy savings.

Ofgem did this because we are all using less electricity and gas than previously, thanks mainly to more energy-efficient appliances.

This means that our savings figures might look smaller than in previous months. That’s because they’re now (from 1 October 2017) based on lower gas usage, which more accurately reflects the average amount we’re all using.

But if you haven’t changed energy deal over the past year (and you’re on a standard deal), then price rises will have pushed your bill up. So it’s worth shopping around for a cheaper gas and electricity deal, even if you’re careful to save energy at home.

You can also help keep your bills down by reading our tips on saving money on energy.

Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,000kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills, and are averaged across all regions.

Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The prices given above are correct as of 1 October 2017.)