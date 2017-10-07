Which? tests the latest Lenovo tablets from £130

We’ve got results for the new series of Lenovo Tab 4 tablets, which range from £130 to £350. With a wide spread of specs and prices, we found out if they were worth picking up.

The line-up of the Tab 4 range covers two screen sizes, 8-inch and 10-inch, with several spec variations that dictate how fast the tablet is. We’ve tested five models in the series this time around. Those who mainly want to checks social media and browse the web might be tempted by the entry-level Lenovo Tab 4 8, but anyone looking to run demanding apps and multitask could well be better off with a Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus.

Despite all models being in the same series, it certainly isn’t an even playing field, with one of the tablets failing to impress with its brash, mushy audio. However, other models made the grade, with two achieving Best Buy status.

Lenovo Tab 4 8

The 8-inch, entry level model of the range, the Lenovo Tab 4 8, is powered by a ARM MSM8917 processor, which won’t turn heads, but should be powerful enough for casual users, and for £130, it’s priced competitively. It lacks the Full HD screen of some other models in the range, but we did find the battery life to be impressive when compared to other tablets with similar price tags. Find out just how long it lasts in our full Lenovo Tab 4 8 review.

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus

The Plus version of the Tab 4 is a bit more premium and a bit more pricey. In fact, it’s over twice the price of its budget brother. That money gets you some nice extras, such as a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the screen, a Full HD screen and a more powerful processor backed up with more Ram. On paper this should mean the Tab 4 8 Plus is faster and with a clearer display. To see how it did in our tests, head to our Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus review.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

As the name suggests, this is the premium version of the 10-inch model in the range, with a screen slightly larger than an Apple iPad. It includes the same features as the 8-inch model, so you can expect a Full HD screen and fingerprint scanner out of the box. For those whose needs are slightly more modest, there is a non-Plus version of the 10-inch model, with a smaller price tag. Read our full review of the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus.