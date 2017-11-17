Amazon launches its Black Friday sale

With just one week to go until the biggest day in the shopping calendar, Amazon has become the latest online retailer to launch its Black Friday discounts.

Days after Currys shared its Black Friday deals, Amazon has followed suit and slashed prices for its own gadgets and other releases from big-name brands. Keep scrolling for the details.

For expert advice to help you spot deals visit our Black Friday hub

Amazon’s Black Friday deals

Friday 17 November marks the start of Amazon’s ’10 days of deals’ event, and there are plenty of discounts to consider. Its Black Friday Deals Store is open from now until 23.59 on Sunday 26 November, with new deals announced every day, so keep checking back to increase your chances of grabbing a bargain.

Tech deals

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s own line-up of tech is at the forefront of its Black Friday celebrations. You’ll be able to save some money on its internet-enabled smart gadgets from now until 27 November, while stocks last.

Up for grabs is Amazon’s Echo Dot smart home hub – it’s powered by the Alexa voice assistant and helps manage your schedule, answer questions and control your other smart products. Last week it was £49.99 online, and that has now dropped to £34.99. The Dot’s bigger brother, the original Amazon Echo (above), is on sale at £69.99 – a £20 saving on its standard price. If you’re struggling to pick, we’ve rounded up our highest-scoring smart hubs in our guide to the top three smart hubs for 2017.

Here’s the full list of discounted Amazon products:

Each day’s tech deals will be different – on Friday 17 November Amazon is offering the 49-inch Sony KDL49WE753 for £529, reduced from £750. This Full-HD Sony model supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, which offers brighter whites and darker blacks on-screen. It has a Freeview HD tuner and comes with pre-installed streaming apps including BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. See how our experts rate this TV in our full Sony KDL49WE753BU review.

If you’re on the search for a larger TV, you might want to consider the 55-inch LG 55UJ630V – on Friday 17 November Amazon is selling it for £549, reduced from £719. Head over to our LG 55UJ630V review for the details, or see our TV reviews page for more alternatives.

Beauty and fashion deals

Throughout its event, Amazon will be discounting beauty and grooming products from IPL hair removal devices to electric toothbrushes. Check its page to secure a discount, but not before checking our reviews of the latest electric shavers, hairdryers and epilators.

Time for a toothbrush upgrade? The Philips Sonicare HX6511 is £29.98 on Amazon, reduced from £43.99. It’s one of the cheapest Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes you can buy, and it beeps every 30 seconds to tell you it’s time to move along. See our Philips Sonicare HX6511 review and find out if this discounted toothbrush is a proven Best Buy, or browse our electric toothbrush reviews for even cheaper options.

Baby product deals

As well as plenty of toys and games, Amazon is promoting baby monitors this Black Friday, so if you’re in the market for a new one, this could be the time to buy. Make sure you read our guide to baby products to look out for on Black Friday to ensure you’re getting a good deal.

On Friday 17 November, Amazon is discounting the price of the the Motorola MBP36XL from £144.57 to £111.99. Read our guide to the best baby monitor brands to see whether a Motorola model is right for your little one.

If you’re on a budget, you might have the VTech Digital Audio monitor on your ‘maybe’ list. It’s an affordable option at under £30 and features sound sensitive lights and a handy belt clip. To see which baby monitors we vouch for, see our guide on the top five baby monitors for 2017, and then keep an eye out for those models in Amazon’s sale.

Homeware and kitchenware deals

Looking for new homeware? Amazon’s sale event will see discounts across everything from kitchen appliances to power tools. The first day of its sale features Delonghi’s Scultura coffee machine. Originally on sale for £149.99, its price will drop to a more tempting £99.99. It uses ground coffee or ESE pods to make espressos and cappuccinos, and comes with an auto-off function and a cup warmer. Our experts have put it through its paces to see if it can pour a perfect coffee, so see our Delonghi Scultura ECZ351 BG review for the verdict.

We’ve tested a whole range of coffee machines in our test lab, and only the models that make flavoursome coffee leave our lab with a Best Buy sticker. Head over to our coffee machine reviews page to see which models our experts recommend.

Get the best out of the sales

Although you might be tempted to jump for a deal before it expires, we suggest you check our reviews before parting with your hard-earned cash. That way, you can be sure the products you’re buying are good enough to impress our lab experts. Remember – without checking our reviews, you run the risk of buying a product that’s tough to use or disastrously ineffective.

Our annual high street retailer survey is the UK’s biggest, and we’ve spoken to more than 10,000 respondents this year. After crunching the numbers, we’ve put together our list of the best and worst high street shops around, so take a look at the results and make sure you’re heading to the right spots this shopping season.

We found 12% of Black Friday shoppers in 2016 didn’t research the previous prices of their products before buying. Want to improve your chances of spotting the best deals this Black Friday? Head over to our guide on top 15 shopping tips for Black Friday deals, or try our Price Predictor tool and make sure you have all the information you need to buy at the right time.