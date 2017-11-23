Amazon has updated its website with new deals ahead of Black Friday. We’ve spotted discounts on a wide range of tech, including popular headphones, wireless & Bluetooth speakers and smart lighting kits.

We take a sneak peak at some big discounts that will be appearing on Black Friday itself, and look at your best bets for some of the retails giant’s own products, including the new Fire HD 8 tablet and Amazon Fire stick. Take a look below to see which gadgets are up for grabs.

Amazon Black Friday deals – just arrived

Here’s a quick look at the newest deals on offer:

If you’re looking for a wireless speaker that’ll tuck neatly into a backpack, the B&O BeoPlay A1 might be on your radar. It weighs in at just 600g and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It’s scratch and dust-resistant too, so it should survive a bump or two if you’re using it outside.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet has been treated to a discount, so it could be a contender if you’re on the hunt for affordable Christmas gifts.

This 8-inch tablet arrives with the Alexa voice assistant living inside, which can answer questions, play music, grab news headlines and control other smart products in your home. You can choose from 16GB or 32GB of storage, but either way you can add to that with a micro-SD card if you run out of space.

Amazon Black Friday deals – more discounts on the way

But wait, there’s more. It won’t come as a surprise to hear that Amazon has some other deals planned that are being held back for the big day. On Friday, you’ll spot some extra Black Friday discounts:

A Philips Hue kit might catch your eye if you want to upgrade your living room with some smart lights. The standard Philips Hue White bulbs (right) can be dimmed using a smartphone app, but the Philips Hue Colour Ambiance bulbs are far more customisable – you can have them change colour based on the room they’re in or the time of day.

Amazon Black Friday deals – laptops

Laptops are one of the most popular products on sale over Black Friday, and you’ll be pleased to hear there are a range of models on offer from the big brands.

Here are just some of the laptops that you could save money on:

The HP Stream 14 was an option for buyers on a budget before Black Friday, and a tidy £70 price drop makes it even more tempting. It’s a thin, light laptop designed to manage basic tasks like web browsing and spreadsheet editing.

But if you’re looking for a high-end laptop that can manage photo and video editing, the HP Envy x360 is better-suited. It features an Intel i5 processor and a whopping 8GB of Ram – that should be more than enough to run multiple apps at once without any drop in performance.

Amazon Black Friday deals – TVs

Whether you’re looking for a small TV to sit in the kitchen or a larger model for the living room, there are plenty of deals to sift through this Black Friday. Amazon’s TV page has some attractive deals from the big brands, including:

The 43-inch LG 43UJ630V is a mid-range option that supports 4K Ultra-HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR). It runs on LG’s own webOS platform, which gives you quick access to popular smart TV apps including BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

Shop smart this Black Friday

Which? is a participant in the Amazon EU Associates Programme, an affiliate programme designed to provide a means for sites to earn affiliate fees by linking to Amazon.co.uk. For products subsequently purchased via Amazon, Which? receives a payment.