Q: Please could you help me work out the tax implications of my charity donations? I donate in different ways during the year, including donating money and giving away old clothes and toys. I’d like to claim Gift Aid, but are there alternatives? And what happens if I’m a higher rate taxpayer?

A: When you give to a charitable cause, the donation is tax-free – and charities can benefit from this status.

Donating through Gift Aid means that for every £1 you donate, charities can claim back an extra 25p from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). But that may not be your only option for giving – and each strategy will have different effects on your tax.

We explain how Gift Aid works and the alternatives for donating to charity.

How do I claim Gift Aid?

Gift Aid is a form of tax relief that enables charities to claim an extra 25p for every £1 donation at no extra cost.

Gift Aid donations can only be made by UK taxpayers and you can only claim up to 4 times what you paid in tax that year.

In order to claim Gift Aid, you need to make a declaration to the charity you are giving to – either in writing (including email, fax or text message) or orally (in person or via phone).

Declarations must include:

Your name and address

The name of the charity

The types of gift(s) that the declaration related to

Confirmation that the gift(s) should be treated as Gift Aid donations

But if you failed to submit this previously, it’s not too late – Gift Aid can be claimed on donations from the last 4 years.

Find out more: how to make a gift to charity – our guide to claiming tax relief

Gift Aid for higher rate payers

If you’re a higher or additional rate taxpayer, you can claim back the difference between your tax and the basic rate on your donation.

As an example, if you give £100 to charity, Gift Aid will make the donation £125. You pay 40% tax, which is 20% more than the basic rate – so you can claim back £25 (£125 x 20%).

To receive your rebate, you can either submit a self-assessment tax return or ask HMRC to amend your tax code.

What types of donation don’t qualify for Gift Aid?

Ordinarily, if you donate goods such as clothes, toys and books, Gift Aid does not apply.

But you can sell the items and donate the proceeds. You can either sell them yourself, or ask the charity to act as an agent on your behalf.

Certain other forms of charitable giving also do not qualify for Gift Aid. These include:-

Donations from limited companies

Donations made through Payroll Giving

Payment for goods or services from the charity

Donations that started as loans but no longer need to be repaid

Where the donor gets a benefit over a certain limit (double check)

Donated shares

Purchasing charity cards or vouchers

Membership fees to a charity

What is the alternative to Gift Aid?

Some employers offer a scheme called payroll giving. This system allows you to donate to charity through a direct deduction from your pay. Pensioners are also eligible to use payroll giving to donate directly from their occupational pension.

Under a payroll giving scheme, your employer will make a donation from your wages before tax is deducted. There are no limits on the amount that you can donate from your pay.

To donate £1, you’ll pay:

80p if you’re a lower rate taxpayer

60p if you’re a higher rate taxpayer

55p if you’re an additional rate taxpayer

Find out more: tax-free income and allowances – the ins and outs of income tax

Donating land, property or shares

If you want to donate land, property or shares, you’ll get tax relief on both your income tax and any capital gains tax. This applies whether you donate directly, or sell the assets to the charity at less than their market value.

You can also sell land, property or shares on the charity’s behalf – but only if they request you to.

In the tax year you made the donation, you can deduct the value of your donation from your total taxable income. To claim this deduction, either add the value into the ‘charitable giving’ section of your self-assessment tax return, or write to HMRC with details of the gift.

When you give land, property or shares to charity, you also won’t have to pay capital gains tax. But if you sell them to the charity at less than market value – but more than they cost you – be aware that you may have to pay CGT on the difference.